Gogi Gang-Linked Shooter Arrested After Police Encounter In North Delhi

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 24 (IANS) The Narcotics and STF teams of Delhi Police have arrested a shooter linked to the Gogi gang following an exchange of fire in North Delhi's Jaroda Majra area, officials said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Mohit, is reportedly a close associate and shooter of gangster Deepak Boxer, according to police.

The arrest came after the teams received information about the presence of an armed shooter in the area who was allegedly planning to carry out a criminal attack.

According to the preliminary information, Mohit had reached the Jaroda Majra area on a motorcycle to pick up a friend and was allegedly preparing to execute a crime in Tajpur village.

Meanwhile, the Narcotics andSTF teams received a tip-off that a shooter had entered the area with plans to carry out an attack.

Acting swiftly on the intelligence input, the police teams laid a trap near Jaroda Majra Metro Station and began monitoring the area.

When the police attempted to intercept the suspect, he allegedly opened fire at the police personnel. The police team retaliated in self-defence, leading to an exchange of gunfire.

During the firing, a bullet allegedly fired by Mohit hit a Head Constable of the Narcotics team in the chest. However, the police official was wearing a bulletproof jacket at the time, which protected him from serious injury and helped save his life.

Following the exchange of fire, the police team managed to overpower the accused and take him into custody. An illegal pistol was recovered from his possession along with the motorcycle he was allegedly using to travel to Tajpur village in connection with the planned crime.

The recovery of the weapon and motorcycle is being examined as part of the ongoing investigation.

Police are also verifying the circumstances under which the accused entered the area and the alleged purpose behind his planned visit to Tajpur village.

The Narcotics and STF teams are currently questioning Mohit to gather further information about the alleged criminal plan.

Further details are awaited.