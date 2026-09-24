Gujarat Bankers Urge Customers To Complete Key Transactions Before Three-Day Strike

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Sep 24 (IANS) The State Level Bankers' Committee (SLBC) of Gujarat has advised customers to complete important transactions by September 25 and make greater use of digital banking channels ahead of a proposed three-day nationwide bank strike from September 28 to 30.

The advisory, issued by SLBC-Gujarat in coordination with its convenor bank, Bank of Baroda, comes after the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) called for the nationwide strike.

Regular services at bank branches and offices are likely to be affected during the three days, depending on employee participation.

Customers have been asked to plan their banking requirements to minimise inconvenience.

They have particularly been advised to complete important banking transactions and cheque-related work by Friday, September 25, before the proposed strike begins.

SLBC-Gujarat has also advised customers to assess their cash requirements for the coming days and use ATMs and cash recycler machines as needed.

For routine transactions, customers have been encouraged to use internet banking, mobile banking and the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), reducing the need to visit bank branches.

The advisory comes amid wider preparations by banks for the proposed strike.

The State Bank of India has separately advised customers to complete essential branch-related work before the strike and use ATMs, customer service points and digital banking channels for services that can be carried out remotely.

The proposed strike is also expected to coincide with a longer disruption period because September 26 and 27 are the fourth Saturday and Sunday.

The Finance Ministry said that all public sector banks and regional rural banks would function normally on Sunday, September 27, to ensure that customers can access essential banking services before the strike.

The Reserve Bank of India has approved the operation of bank branches, offices, ATM-linked branches and currency chests on that day.

The government has said the UFBU strike is linked primarily to the demand for a five-day banking week. It has also said the proposed strike from September 28 to 30 coincides with the half-yearly closing of banks on September 30, when reconciliation, provisioning and treasury and market operations are undertaken.

SLBC-Gujarat's advisory is to ensure that customers can continue essential financial transactions during the period when branch-based services may be disrupted.