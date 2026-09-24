DK Shivakumar To Meet PM Modi, Seek Drought Relief For Karnataka

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said he would seek an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi and urge the Centre to provide drought relief funds to the state, as more than 200 taluks face drought-like conditions.

“Definitely, it is the bound duty of the Honourable Prime Minister to help Karnataka. More than 200 taluks are suffering here. A lot of problems have arisen. People have lost their crops, and there are water and power issues,” Shivakumar said.

State Grapples with Severe Power Crisis

He said the state was facing a severe power situation, with demand reaching around 20,000 MW, and people were struggling to meet their electricity requirements.“Everyone is crying. We are trying to manage the situation. In some states, they are buying power at ₹20 to ₹22 per unit. Power is not available,” he said.

Shivakumar said he had directed the Energy Department to closely monitor the situation and take steps to protect consumers.“I have asked my Power Department to look into it and protect the citizens,” he said.

The Chief Minister also said he had spoken to some sugar factory owners and asked them to cooperate with the government in managing the power situation.“I have called some farmers and sugar factories as well to see what can be done and impose some restrictions. They cannot sell the power; they have to give it to the government,” he said.

Expressing concern over coal availability for thermal power generation, Shivakumar said the state needed to remain cautious about coal stocks.“Wherever there is thermal power, we have to watch the stock of coal. We have to be very cautious on this issue. It is not just our state; I am watching the situation in other states also,” he said.

Recalling his experience as Energy Minister, Shivakumar said he continued to closely monitor power availability across the country.“Since I was the Power Minister, I have been monitoring every day where and how much power is available,” he said.

On his proposed meeting with the Prime Minister, Shivakumar said he would travel to Delhi after the ongoing engagements and seek an appointment.“After this, I will be going to Delhi. I am seeking an appointment,” he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)