Custodial Death A Slap On Naidu Govt's Face: Jagan Mohan Reddy

YSR Congress Party President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said the custodial death of Gade Saikrishna was“yet another slap in the face” of the Chandrababu Naidu government.“This is yet another slap in the face of the Chandrababu Naidu government. A custodial death took place right in the heart of Vijayawada city. I personally went there and met the victim's family. Shocking facts surrounding the incident subsequently came to light,” Jagan said.

He said the police arrested a man and took him into custody, following which he died in the police station and eventually his body disappeared.“Only God knows what happened to that body. In the end, the role of the police itself came out into the open,” he said.

'Hold DGP, Commissioner Accountable'

Jagan said that following the Supreme Court's intervention, there was now at least a possibility of complaints and proceedings extending to senior police officers as well.“The DGP and the Police Commissioner must also be held accountable. The reason is simple: the Task Force apprehended Sai Krishna, and the Task Force functions under the jurisdiction of the Police Commissioner. He was then handed over to a police station, which also functions under the Commissioner's jurisdiction,” he said.

Jagan said Sai Krishna's mother repeatedly approached the Police Commissioner and the DGP, but her complaints were ignored.“What ultimately came to light? Her son had died. His body had disappeared. And right until the end, the police remained at the centre of the entire episode,” he said.

Allegations of Police Pressure on Youth

He also referred to several other incidents, alleging that police had pressured young men to carry out unlawful activities.“In another case, it came to light that the police pressured young men to carry out unlawful activities. The father of one of those young men has himself stated on record that his son refused to carry out the illegal acts demanded by the police and, unable to withstand the pressure exerted on him, died by suicide. These are not my words alone; the young man's father himself placed them on record,” Jagan said.

“This is the situation prevailing in the capital region of Andhra Pradesh. Many such incidents are taking place,” he said.

Supreme Court Faults Govt's Actions

Jagan said the Supreme Court had taken note of the matter, examined the material placed before it and made serious observations concerning the Chandrababu Naidu government, the Police Commissioner and the DGP. He also referred to cases registered against hundreds of people, saying more than 350 persons were booked even though many of them did not participate in the protest and were not present at the scene.“Yet their names were included in the cases and later even in the charge-sheets,” he said.

Jagan said that when the matter came before the Magistrate, the court questioned how such complaints could be sustained, how attempt-to-murder cases could be registered in this manner, and how provisions of the SC/ST Atrocities Act could be invoked in relation to a peaceful protest.“Ultimately, the Judge also found fault with the government's actions and granted them bail,” he said.

“This too is another slap in the face of the Chandrababu Naidu government,” Jagan said. (ANI)

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