Asian Games 2026: Roshibina Wins Silver, Satnam-Salman Get Bronze

Vice-president CP Radhakrishnan hailed India's rowing duo of Satnam Singh and Salman Khan and the wushu athlete Roshibina Devi for their medal-winning performances at the Asian Games 2026 on Thursday.

Wushu: Roshibina Devi secures silver

Roshibina Devi secured her second consecutive silver medal at the Asian Games, losing to China's Zhang Xiaoyu in the women's sanda 60 kg final at Aichi-Nagoya on Thursday. Earlier, the pairing of Satnam Singh and Salman Khan secured a bronze medal in the men's double sculls final on Thursday.

Posting on X, Radhakrishnan wrote, "Heartiest congratulations to Satnam Singh and Salman Khan on winning the Bronze Medal in the Men's Double Sculls event, and to Roshibina Devi Naorem on securing the Silver Medal in the Women's 60kg Sanda event at the Asian Games 2026. While Satnam and Salman's podium finish reflects exceptional teamwork and endurance, Roshibina's 3rd consecutive Asian Games medal marks a historic milestone for Indian Wushu. May they continue to bring many more proud moments to the nation."

Heartiest congratulations to Satnam Singh and Salman Khan on winning the Bronze Medal in the Men's Double Sculls event, and to Roshibina Devi Naorem on securing the Silver Medal in the Women's 60kg Sanda event at the Asian Games 2026. While Satnam and Salman's podium finish reflects exceptional teamwork and endurance, Roshibina's 3rd consecutive Asian Games medal marks a historic milestone for Indian Wushu. May they continue to bring many more proud moments to the nation. - Vice-President of India (@VPIndia) September 24, 2026

Roshibina, also a 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games silver medalist, lost both rounds by a 0-5 scoreline. Roshibina enjoyed an impressive run in Japan, which included beating 2023 world champion Nguyen Thi Thu Thuy of Vietnam.

On Wednesday, Roshibina defeated Indonesia's Thania Kusumaningtyas 2-0 in the semi-final to secure her place in the title clash.

This is India's 14th medal at the ongoing event, having already won a gold, adding the sixth silver to the tally. India has also won seven bronze medals so far.

Rowing: Satnam-Salman clinch bronze

Coming to rowing, Satnam-Salman clocked a time of 6:13.25, just 3.48 seconds short of China's gold medalists Yi Xudi / Nie Yide and 2.76 seconds behind the silver medalists Mekhrojbek Mamatkulov / Pavel Sorin, as per ESPN.

Satnam-Salman maintained the second position at 500m, 1000m and 1500m but fell away towards the end. At one point, they were just half a second behind the Chinese pair.

Balraj Panwar misses out on medal

In men's singles sculls competitions, Balraj Panwar missed out on a medal, finishing fourth. Balraj managed to stay second at the 500m, 1000m and 1500m marks, but later found himself outdone by Shakhboz Kholmurzaev of Uzbekistan and Tatsuya Sakurama of Japan during the final 500 m stretch, and he lost the medal.

Balraj maintained a five-second lead over Sakurama ahead of the final stretch but finished eight seconds short of him, clocking a time of 6:54.80, 15 seconds behind the gold medalist Zhiwei Deng of China.

(ANI)

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