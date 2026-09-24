Delhi HC Asks ECI To Decide On Akhand Karni Party Registration Plea

The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the Election Commission of India (ECI) to treat a plea seeking registration of the Akhand Karni Party and decide it within a time frame, preferably four weeks.

A bench of Justice Saurabh Banerjee passed the direction while hearing a petition filed by Shekhawat Rajendar Singh Sharvan Singh, president of the proposed Akhand Karni Party, against the ECI.

Party's Plea Against ECI Delay

Advocate Ali Md Maaz, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that the party had applied for registration under Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, on March 27, 2026, and the ECI had acknowledged the application on March 30.

He submitted that despite the passage of several months and a subsequent representation seeking expeditious processing, the registration process had not been concluded.

The counsel submitted that the petitioner had fulfilled the requisite statutory requirements and that the delay was affecting the party's preparations for the forthcoming Assembly elections.

According to the petition, the mandatory newspaper publication can be undertaken only after approval of the proposed party name, while registration is required before the party can seek a common election symbol.

The petitioner had sought a writ of mandamus directing the ECI to approve the name“Akhand Karni Party”, issue notice for mandatory publication in a newspaper and thereafter issue the registration certificate before commencement of the elections.

The petition stated that the party was formally constituted at a general body meeting on March 1, 2026, when its constitution was adopted. The registration application was filed before the ECI on March 27.

The petitioner also claimed that continued delay could result in“irreparable and irreversible political loss”, as the party required time to complete the registration-related formalities and prepare for the electoral process.

After hearing the submissions, the High Court asked the ECI to treat the petition as a representation and consider and decide it within the indicated time frame, preferably within four weeks. (ANI)

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