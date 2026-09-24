Shruti Haasan Opens Up On Marriage, Kids And Motherhood: 'You Don't Need A Marriage Tag'

Shruti Haasan has once again spoken candidly about her personal choices, opening up about marriage, finding a partner and motherhood. During her recent appearance on Soha Ali Khan's 'All About Her' podcast, the actress shared why she does not see marriage as the ultimate goal in life.

Shruti Haasan On Why Marriage Is Not The Ultimate Goal

According to Shruti, having a partner who understands, respects and supports you is important, but marriage should not be something people feel pressured to pursue because of societal expectations. She revealed that she had come close to getting married in the past but eventually decided to step back after giving the decision considerable thought.

For Shruti, marriage is about more than legal papers or an elaborate wedding celebration. She believes the foundation of a relationship should be mutual respect, love and understanding between two people.

Shruti Haasan Talks About Weddings And Motherhood

The actress also said she respects traditions but questioned the idea of spending huge amounts of money on weddings simply to showcase wealth. She suggested that such money could instead be donated to people in need or used for a social cause.

Shruti also opened up about her thoughts on motherhood and her past experience with PCOS. She admitted that she once worried about whether she would be able to have children in the future. However, after consulting her gynaecologist, she said those fears have now eased.

The actress made it clear that she does have a natural desire to become a mother. At the same time, she believes marriage should not be considered a prerequisite for motherhood. She said women today have different choices, including becoming mothers without marriage or choosing adoption.

Shruti's candid comments have sparked discussion online, with social media users reacting to her views on marriage, relationships and motherhood. Her perspective highlights how personal choices around relationships and family can differ from traditional expectations.