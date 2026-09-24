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Dimitri Perrin

Dimitri Perrin


2026-09-24 03:06:46
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Head of School (Computer Science) and Co-Director (Centre for Data Science), Queensland University of Technology
Profile Articles

Dr Dimitri Perrin is Associate Professor in the School of Computer Science at the Queensland University of Technology. He is also Co-Director of the QUT Centre for Data Science.

Prior to joining QUT, he worked as a FPR Fellow in the Laboratory for Systems Biology (RIKEN, Japan) and as an IRCSET Marie-Curie Research Fellow with the Centre for Scientific Computing & Complex Systems Modelling (Dublin City University, Ireland) and the Department of Information Networking (Osaka University, Japan).

Dimitri Perrin holds a Master's Degree (Diplôme d'Ingénieur) in Computer Engineering from ISIMA (Aubière, France), a M.Sc. in Computing from Université Blaise Pascal (Clermont-Ferrand, France), and received his Ph.D. in Computing from Dublin City University (Dublin, Ireland).

Experience
  • 2021–present Associate Professor, Queensland University of Technology
  • 2026–present Head of School (Computer Science), Queensland University of Technology
  • 2025–present Co-Director (Centre for Data Science), Queensland University of Technology
  • 2017–2021 Senior Lecturer, Queensland University of Technology
  • 2015–2017 Lecturer, Queensland University of Technology
  • 2012–2015 Research Fellow, RIKEN Center for Developmental Biology
  • 2008–2012 Postdoctoral fellow, Dublin City University
  • 2010–2011 Visiting fellow, Osaka University
Education
  • 2008 Dublin City University (Ireland), PhD (Computing)

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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