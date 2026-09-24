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Alena Aliyeva Visits Specialized Educational Institution No. 3

Alena Aliyeva Visits Specialized Educational Institution No. 3


2026-09-24 03:06:35
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Alena Aliyeva visited Special Educational Institution No. 3.

A. Aliyeva shared this on her social media account.

The post reads:

“A visit to Special Educational Institution No. 3.”

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AzerNews

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