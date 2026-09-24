Zelensky Says G20 Could Provide Venue For Trilateral Meeting Between Ukraine, U.S. And Russia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Zelensky made the statement to journalists in New York on Wednesday evening, according to Ukrinform's correspondent.

The president said that Ukraine had discussed with the American side whether such a G20 format would be possible and whether Ukraine would be ready to participate in a meeting. He said that he believed this was one of the best opportunities proposed by the American side regarding the G20.

According to Zelensky, the summit planned for December could potentially serve as a venue for a trilateral meeting between Ukraine, the United States and Russia. He said that he believed such a meeting could provide an opportunity to achieve a real result.

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He explained that an important factor would be the participation of U.S. President Donald Trump, as well as the broad representation of the Group of Twenty. Zelensky emphasized that Trump was an influential president and that the G20 included countries from the Middle East, China, India and other states that held different positions on Russia's war against Ukraine and maintained various economic ties with Moscow.

The president said that, in his view, the combination of these factors could potentially create an atmosphere conducive to achieving a result.

Zelensky added that Ukraine was ready to support such a format if an appropriate agreement could be reached.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine is discussing three possible avenues toward a ceasefire in Russia's war: an energy ceasefire, a maritime ceasefire, and a trilateral negotiating format proposed by the United States.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine