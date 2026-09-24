Russian Army Loses Another 1,540 Troops In War Against Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated this on Facebook.

The Russian army has also lost 12,367 tanks (+0), 25,402 armored combat vehicles (+15), 50,240 artillery systems (+24), 2,154 multiple-launch rocket systems (+2), 1,669 air defense systems (+4), 443 aircraft (+1 confirmed from an earlier period), 356 helicopters (+0), 2,727 ground robotic systems (+4), 531,352 operational-tactical UAVs (+792), 5,111 cruise missiles (+0), 35 ships and boats (+0), 2 submarines (+0), 152,782 vehicles and fuel tanks (+229), and 4,740 items of special equipment (+3).

The figures are being assessed.

Ukrainian forces destroy Russian ammunition depot in Huliaipole

As Ukrinform reported, as of 22:00 on September 23, there had been 242 combat engagements along the front line. On the Kostiantynivka axis, Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled 30 enemy assaults.