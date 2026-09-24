Russians Launch Massive Attack On Civilian Infrastructure In Odesa Region, Two Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Odesa Regional State Administration Head Oleh Kiper reported this on Telegram.

According to him, a hospital, a gymnasium, residential buildings, a shopping center, warehouses and other civilian facilities came under attack.

A 10-story non-residential building, a shopping center that had previously been attacked, the roof of a hospital department, and food warehouses were damaged. Windows were shattered at the gymnasium and residential buildings, and cars were damaged.

Kyiv hit by massive Russian missile strike, two killed, at least six injured

All relevant services are working at the sites of the strikes. The injured are receiving medical assistance. Law enforcement officers are documenting another Russian war crime.

As Ukrinform reported, in the Odesa region, a cargo vessel flying the flag of Antigua and Barbuda was damaged as a result of a Russian attack on port infrastructure on the night of September 23. The vessel's captain, a Ukrainian citizen, was killed.