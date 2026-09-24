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Ukraine's Energy Minister, World Bank Managing Director Discuss Priority Energy Cooperation Programs

Ukraine's Energy Minister, World Bank Managing Director Discuss Priority Energy Cooperation Programs


2026-09-24 03:06:07
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Energy Ministry reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“We appreciate our partners' support in preparing the updated Energy Strategy of Ukraine. Our cooperation is focused on additional financing for the Re-PoWER and STATCOM projects, aimed at strengthening the resilience and flexibility of Ukraine's power transmission system and its emergency recovery capabilities," Shmyhal said.

According to him, another important area is mobilizing private investment in Ukraine's energy sector and implementing the CIF Renewable Energy Integration Program.

"The total value of our joint energy projects with the World Bank has already reached about $800.4 million. I thank Bjerde for her consistent support for Ukraine and her readiness to deepen our cooperation," Shmyhal said.

Read also: Ukrainian, US energy ministers discuss areas of cooperation

As reported, during a meeting with UNDP Administrator Alexander De Croo, Shmyhal discussed Ukraine's key energy needs ahead of winter and agreed on further joint steps.

Photo: Ukrainian Energy Ministry / Telegram

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