KP CM Sohail Afridi Named In May 9 Radio Pakistan Attack Case

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

The May 9 Radio Pakistan attack case was heard by an anti-terrorism court, where police submitted their investigation report.

According to the investigating officer, the report names Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi, Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Irfan Saleem and others as accused in the case.

The investigating officer told the court that the police had submitted their report and that the accused had been named in it.

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ATC Judge Wali Muhammad directed the police to also submit the challan, observing that it was the police's responsibility to decide whether to arrest the remaining accused.

The investigating officer requested additional time from the court, saying that he needed time to complete and submit the challan.

The hearing was conducted by ATC Judge Wali Muhammad.