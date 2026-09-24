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Alakh Pandey Sets Two-Year Vision To Take Physicswallah's Education Model Deep Into South India
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Hyderabad/Delhi, September 24, 2026:“For the next 24 months, my life will be dedicated to students in South India, and I will be stationed here,” announced Alakh Pandey, teacher, founder, and CEO of PhysicsWallah (PW).
The announcement marks a strategic expansion for the education company-India's fastest-growing EdTech company listing within five years of inception-boasting the country's largest and most engaged student community.
Addressing students at a recent event in Tirupati, Alakh Sir (as he is popularly known) shared his vision to empower learners across the nation to dream bigger.“Through our platform, I want to provide them the tools required to realise their potential. Since PW's inception until today, I feel we need to create a more measurable impact in the southern part of our country. For the next 24 months, I want to dedicate my focus to states such as Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala to increase PW's presence in these regions and bring the same quality education we provide in other states,” he added.
Founded in 2020 by Alakh Pandey and Prateek Maheshwari, PhysicsWallah has built an unprecedented footprint in India's education ecosystem. The company has impacted over 40 million students across its platforms since inception, with more than 5 million paid students enrolled in FY 2026 alone. Driven by a mission of affordable, tech-enabled learning, PW currently spans 16 test prep exam categories-holding the market leadership position in 12 of them-and maintains a sprawling social media community reaching over 142 million students. Its mobile application has surpassed 89.4 million cumulative downloads as of FY 25-26.
With a proven track record of democratizing competitive exam preparation across North and Central India, PW is now set to replicate its high-touch, outcome-driven education model in the South. Taking the first step towards this direction, PhysicsWallah signed a five year partnership with Mohan Babu University (MBU) through which it will provide online AI, skilling and career-focused courses to nearly 18,000+ MBU students.
Originally popular for its Hinglish batches, PW's learning ecosystem has expanded rapidly into multi-lingual delivery. Now offering courses in Hindi, English, Hinglish and nine regional languages, PhysicsWallah is fully equipped to break language barriers as it expands its footprint across South India.
About PhysicsWallah
PhysicsWallah Limited (PW), an education platform, was founded in 2020 by Alakh Pandey and Prateek Maheshwari. Headquartered in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, PW aims to facilitate education through online, offline, and hybrid platforms. Initially launched as a YouTube channel in 2014, PW now offers education to students through its native app, tech-enabled offline and hybrid centres, and YouTube channels. PW's offerings span various educational segments, including test preparation, a skilling vertical, coaching for higher education, and facilitating education abroad, with programs available in multiple vernacular languages. PhysicsWallah Limited was listed on the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) and BSE Limited (Bombay Stock Exchange) on November 18, 2025.
The announcement marks a strategic expansion for the education company-India's fastest-growing EdTech company listing within five years of inception-boasting the country's largest and most engaged student community.
Addressing students at a recent event in Tirupati, Alakh Sir (as he is popularly known) shared his vision to empower learners across the nation to dream bigger.“Through our platform, I want to provide them the tools required to realise their potential. Since PW's inception until today, I feel we need to create a more measurable impact in the southern part of our country. For the next 24 months, I want to dedicate my focus to states such as Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala to increase PW's presence in these regions and bring the same quality education we provide in other states,” he added.
Founded in 2020 by Alakh Pandey and Prateek Maheshwari, PhysicsWallah has built an unprecedented footprint in India's education ecosystem. The company has impacted over 40 million students across its platforms since inception, with more than 5 million paid students enrolled in FY 2026 alone. Driven by a mission of affordable, tech-enabled learning, PW currently spans 16 test prep exam categories-holding the market leadership position in 12 of them-and maintains a sprawling social media community reaching over 142 million students. Its mobile application has surpassed 89.4 million cumulative downloads as of FY 25-26.
With a proven track record of democratizing competitive exam preparation across North and Central India, PW is now set to replicate its high-touch, outcome-driven education model in the South. Taking the first step towards this direction, PhysicsWallah signed a five year partnership with Mohan Babu University (MBU) through which it will provide online AI, skilling and career-focused courses to nearly 18,000+ MBU students.
Originally popular for its Hinglish batches, PW's learning ecosystem has expanded rapidly into multi-lingual delivery. Now offering courses in Hindi, English, Hinglish and nine regional languages, PhysicsWallah is fully equipped to break language barriers as it expands its footprint across South India.
About PhysicsWallah
PhysicsWallah Limited (PW), an education platform, was founded in 2020 by Alakh Pandey and Prateek Maheshwari. Headquartered in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, PW aims to facilitate education through online, offline, and hybrid platforms. Initially launched as a YouTube channel in 2014, PW now offers education to students through its native app, tech-enabled offline and hybrid centres, and YouTube channels. PW's offerings span various educational segments, including test preparation, a skilling vertical, coaching for higher education, and facilitating education abroad, with programs available in multiple vernacular languages. PhysicsWallah Limited was listed on the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) and BSE Limited (Bombay Stock Exchange) on November 18, 2025.
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