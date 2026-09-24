Airia And Nephos Technologies Announce Strategic Partnership To Close Gap Between AI Platform Control And Data Governance

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partnership combines Airia's enterprise AI control plane with Nephos' data governance and delivery expertise

LONDON, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airia and Nephos Technologies today announced a strategic partnership to help enterprises extend data governance to the AI platforms and agents increasingly consuming their data.

As AI adoption accelerates, models, agents and applications are spreading across multiple platforms, often beyond centralized oversight. While enterprises have established data governance programs, those controls rarely extend to the AI layer, creating gaps in visibility, security and governance.

The partnership combines Airia's enterprise AI control plane with Nephos' data and AI governance expertise. Together, the companies will help enterprises connect control over AI platforms and agents with the data governance foundations that support them, across sanctioned and unsanctioned AI.

“Data governance and AI platform governance are two sides of the same problem, and today most organizations only have visibility into one of them,” said Kevin Kiley, CEO of Airia.“Airia brings real-time control over the AI platforms and agents consuming enterprise data, while Nephos brings the data governance foundations that make AI trustworthy. Together, we can give organizations the complete picture they need to adopt AI with confidence.”

“Organizations need proactive control over the AI platforms themselves and the data flowing through them,” said Lee Biggenden, CCO and co-founder of Nephos Technologies.“Airia is a natural complement to our existing data governance capability, and together we can give enterprises real control over both their data and the platforms they're using it in.”

About Airia

Airia is the enterprise AI platform for discovering, securing, governing, and optimizing AI at scale, giving security, compliance, and IT teams full visibility and control over every agent, model, and workflow. Named a Visionary in the 2026 AI Governance Magic Quadrant and trusted by 500+ enterprises. Learn more at airia.com.

About Nephos Technologies

Nephos Technologies is a data and AI governance enablement business, helping enterprise organisations turn data investment into data capability. Positioned between strategy consultants and technology vendors, Nephos combines advisory expertise with hands-on delivery under a single relationship, working with some of the world's leading brands to close the gap between strategy and an operational data capability.



Media Contact: McKenzie Semrau | ...