MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sanoma Learning, Press Release, 24 September 2026 at 10:00 a.m. EET

European teachers are adopting AI rapidly, but want tools built for education

Teacher AI use has risen to 63% across Europe, yet only 16% of teachers believe general-purpose AI improves learning outcomes, according to Sanoma Learning's 2026 European Teacher Survey. Based on responses of more than 20,000 teachers across 14 European countries, the survey shows rapidly growing AI adoption while teachers continue to call for AI solutions designed specifically for teaching and learning.

Teachers want AI designed specifically for education

As AI use becomes more widespread, teachers are sending a consistent message about the type of technology they want in the classroom.

Across the countries represented in the survey, between 75% and 93% of teachers say that AI tools used in education should be designed specifically for educational purposes. Teachers want tools that are grounded in pedagogy, aligned with local curricula and built on the learning materials they already use and trust, rather than generic consumer AI tools adapted for classroom use.

Support is strongest in Poland - where 93% of teachers favour education-specific AI - and in Finland - where support stands at 88%.

In the largest markets included in the survey, around two-thirds of teachers want AI capabilities integrated directly into their digital learning materials.

AI adoption is rising faster than confidence in learning gains

Teachers' intent for using AI in preparing learning materials has increased significantly, rising from 49% in the 2023–2025 surveys to 63% in 2026. Confidence in using generative AI tools has also grown substantially, increasing from 28% to 42% in the past year alone.

However, perceptions of AI's impact on learning outcomes have changed only marginally, moving from 18% in 2023, to 14% in 2025, and 16% in 2026.

At the same time, three in four teachers remain concerned about the potential risks of general-purpose AI to education quality. Only one in three support students using general-purpose AI at school, a proportion that has remained unchanged since 2023.

Differentiation remains a major challenge

The survey also highlights the growing challenge teachers face in adapting learning to the needs of individual pupils.

Differentiation is becoming increasingly important as classrooms become more diverse and inclusive education continues to expand. However, the findings point to a growing gap between teachers' ambitions and their ability to personalise learning in practice.

Time constraints, workload and access to training continue to limit teachers' capacity to differentiate effectively at scale.

Blended learning remains teachers' preferred approach

Blended learning continues to be the preferred model among European teachers.

While digital tools are becoming more widely used, this has not reduced appreciation for printed learning materials. In highly digitalised countries, such as Finland and Sweden, teachers are increasingly emphasising the importance of print in teaching and learning.

Almost 80% of Finnish, and 62% of Swedish, primary and lower secondary teachers now favour predominantly print-based learning materials. The findings suggest that teachers increasingly see digital and print resources as complementary rather than competing approaches to learning.







“This year's European Teacher Survey brings important balance to the discussion about AI in education. Teachers see AI's potential to save time, but they are not convinced that it improves learning outcomes. At the same time, they are giving us a clear view of what could change that: AI that is education-specific, grounded in pedagogy, and built into the materials they already trust. These findings reinforce the importance of developing Educational AI in close collaboration with teachers, to help create the conditions for better learning.”

Cristina Taroiu, Chief Strategy Officer at Sanoma Learning

About the survey



More than 20,000 teachers were surveyed across 14 European countries in 2026.

Core markets include Finland, Sweden, Netherlands, Belgium (Flanders and Wallonia), Poland, Spain and Italy, alongside smaller samples from seven additional countries.

The survey covers primary, lower secondary, upper secondary and vocational education.

The survey was conducted by Sanoma Learning with data collection carried out by GfK, a NIQ Company. The survey has been conducted annually since 2021.



About Sanoma Learning:

Sanoma Learning is Europe's leading K12 learning company, serving about 25 million students across our markets. We support teachers and students with best-in-class learning content and solutions to help all students reach their potential.

Our blended offering combines printed and digital learning materials, digital platforms, and AI-driven solutions purpose-built for learning and teaching. We develop our learning materials and solutions in close collaboration with teachers and students to truly understand their needs and aspirations.

By combining deep pedagogical expertise with high-quality content, innovative technology and responsible use of AI, we create positive impact and help shape the future of K12 education.

Sanoma Learning is part of Sanoma, an innovative and agile learning and media company. Through learning and media, we have a positive impact on the lives of millions of people every day.

For more information about Sanoma Learning, visit our website: sanomalearning.com



For more information, please contact:

Johnny Anderson

Communication Director, Sanoma Learning

+47 932 40 192

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Sanoma Learning European Teacher Survey 2026