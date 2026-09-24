Melody Shari Rodgers Surrenders To DV Warrant

MELODY SHARI TAKES A STANCE

Sen. Merika Coleman to File“Melody's Act” in February 2027

- MELODY SHARIHUNTSVILL E, AL, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Television personality, award-winning producer and entrepreneur **Melody Shari Rodgers** is supporting proposed Alabama legislation, to be known as Melody's Act, which Alabama State Senator Merika Coleman plans to file in February 2027.The proposed legislation will address knowingly false reports to law enforcement and potential criminal and civil remedies when such conduct results in harm to another individual.Separately, Rodgers recently voluntarily surrendered to authorities in connection with a pending matter before the City of Huntsville Municipal Court. Because the matter remains pending, Rodgers and her representatives will not comment on the allegations or the merits of the case and will address those issues through the appropriate legal process.Case Number: 26T0012469Court: City of Huntsville Municipal CourtJurisdiction:** Madison County, AlabamaCourt Address:** 815 Wheeler Avenue, Huntsville, Alabama 35801LEGAL COUNSELJeff McKinneyMcKinney & Butler LLCPhone: 256-536-6307The City of Huntsville confirms that its Municipal Court handles criminal misdemeanors and municipal ordinance violations occurring within Huntsville city limits and that its Municipal Court Administrative Office is located at 815 Wheeler Avenue. ([City of Huntsville][1])According to information provided by Senator Coleman and Rodgers' representatives, **Melody's Act** is expected to address circumstances in which an individual knowingly provides false information to law enforcement. The proposed legislation is also expected to consider criminal consequences and civil remedies when legally established misconduct causes harm.The proposal is intended to contribute to a broader policy discussion regarding the use of law-enforcement resources, accountability for knowingly false reports, and remedies available to individuals who suffer resulting harm.Senator Coleman said the proposed legislation is intended to provide courts with clearer tools and strengthen existing legal safeguards. She also expressed hope that Alabama's consideration of the issue could contribute to similar policy discussions in other states.“I am grateful that Ms. Rodgers has chosen to use her platform to advocate for change, not only for herself, but for other families who may find themselves in similar circumstances,” Coleman said.“I hope Alabama's work on this issue can contribute to a broader conversation in other states as well.”Rodgers said her support for the proposal is focused on the broader public-policy issue and the potential impact of knowingly false reports on individuals, families, law enforcement and public resources.“It is not about the money, and it is not even about me,” Rodgers said.“It is about how the system is used. Financial consequences are about accountability and recognizing the damage that can occur when public resources are misused for a private grievance.”Rodgers added that she hopes the proposed legislation will encourage discussion about safeguards and accountability for both men and women affected by knowingly false reports.“This is something that has impacted many people,” Rodgers said.“I am choosing to focus on change. If my platform can contribute to stronger protections and accountability for others, then this is a conversation worth having.”Author, actor, activist, philanthropist and long time friend, Hill Harper expressed support for the broader legislative objective.“We need laws with real safeguards and leaders willing to strengthen them,” Harper said.“No one should be able to knowingly make false allegations to damage another person's reputation, livelihood or family.”Further details regarding **Melody's Act**, including its final provisions and legislative language, are expected to become available when the measure is filed in the Alabama Legislature in February 2027.

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Melody Shari Rodgers Surrenders to DV Warrant News Provided By Labelleladiva Enterprises LLC September 24, 2026, 06:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: World & Regional



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