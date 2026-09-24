FLARE USA Announces Oct 6-8 Congressional Lobbying Mobilization Ahead Of Midterms

October Surprise, a mass lobbying event, will take place in Washington DC on Oct 6-8

FLARE is leading a large citizen mobilization in Washington, D.C. October 6-8 to lobby Congress to hold government accountable to the American people.

- FLARE USAWASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- October Surprise mobilization in Washington, D.C. aims to set a new record for citizen lobbying, requesting Congress to call for accountability amid concerns over election integrity.FLARE USA, a grassroots citizen advocacy organization, is calling on Americans to join a historic mobilization in the nation's capital from October 6-8, with the stated goal of setting a new record for citizen lobbying in Congress. The event has been named "October Surprise", a term coined in 1980, which has historically referred to an unexpected event in October that influences or changes the course of November elections."We are focused on empowering citizens to engage directly and persistently with their Congressional representatives," said Amanda Rivera, council member at FLARE. "We believe Congress should pursue all constitutional measures for government accountability. We intend to make our case ahead of this November's midterm elections."FLARE states that it has concerns about the integrity of the upcoming midterm elections and describes its October Surprise mobilization as a response to those concerns.Since May 1, 2025, FLARE has maintained a continuous, round-the-clock presence in Washington, D.C., organizing citizens to engage directly and persistently with their Congressional representatives. Over the past 18 months, the organization says it has brought thousands of constituents into the halls of Congress to ask lawmakers to act on concerns over the current administration's conduct. FLARE reports it has delivered over 15,000 declarations of support for accountability and has lobbied both House Representatives and Senators to pursue legal and constitutional avenues of accountability.During the three-day event, FLARE plans to:* Provide training on how to conduct citizen lobbying,* Thank members of Congress who have already voiced support for accountability proceedings,* Persuade lawmakers who have not yet taken a public position.FLARE partner Cliff Cash said the organization intends to ask Republican lawmakers about the political question before them, framing it as a choice between continued support for President Trump and heeding the concerns of a broad swath of the American electorate. "We're asking every lawmaker the same question: do you answer to one man or to the American people?" Cash said.FLARE is inviting citizens from across the country to join the mobilization in Washington, D.C. in October. More information on participation is available at flareusa/OctoberSurprise or emailing....About FLARE USAFLARE USA is a nonpartisan advocacy organization focused on maintaining a continuous, nonviolent presence near the U.S. Capitol to advocate for government accountability. The organization states its mission is to hold elected officials accountable to the Constitution and to the American people.

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FLARE USA Announces Oct 6-8 Congressional Lobbying Mobilization Ahead of Midterms News Provided By FLARE USA September 24, 2026, 06:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Politics



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