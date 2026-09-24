Aereve And Behavioral AI Lab Announce Strategic Partnership To Advance AI-Powered Scam Prevention

Behavioral AI Lab Founder Tomomi Tanaka and Aereve Co-Founder & CEO Andre Leung at the Global Anti-Scam Alliance (GASA) Summit in San Francisco.

Combining“Behavioral Intelligence” for early detection of psychological manipulation with multilingual RegTech and enhanced KYC technology

- Tomomi Tanaka, Founder, Behavioral AI LabSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Aereve, a multilingual RegTech company, and Behavioral AI Lab, which develops AI technology to detect and analyze psychological manipulation and scams using behavioral science, announced a strategic partnership aimed at identifying scam risk earlier and helping prevent financial harm.The partnership combines Behavioral AI Lab's“Behavioral Intelligence” - technology designed to identify the psychological manipulation behind scams - with Aereve's multilingual RegTech and enhanced KYC capabilities. Together, the companies will develop AI technology to detect and analyze psychological manipulation used in romance and investment scams before financial harm occurs, beginning with the integration of their technologies and services in Japanese, Chinese, and English.Behavioral AI Lab leads the Global Partnership for Detecting and Preventing AI-Enabled Manipulation and Scams, an initiative selected for the United Nations' AI Dialogue Partnerships Hub.Traditional scam prevention has relied on signals such as suspicious transactions and keywords, which become visible late in the scam process.In romance and investment scams, however, perpetrators may spend weeks or months building trust, creating emotional dependency, and gradually influencing a victim's decision-making before asking for money.The partnership is designed to identify these manipulation patterns earlier in the process. By combining behavioral-manipulation detection with financial-crime controls - including identity verification, sanctions and adverse-media screening, transaction monitoring, and source-of-funds checks - the companies aim to build a more comprehensive, earlier-stage view of scam risk.Tomomi Tanaka, Founder of Behavioral AI Lab, said:“Scammers rarely ask for money right away. They first build trust, create emotional dependency, and gradually influence a person's decisions over time. At Behavioral AI Lab, we are working to identify these patterns of psychological manipulation before harm occurs. By combining Aereve's multilingual RegTech infrastructure with our behavioral-science approach, we want to build systems that can enable intervention before financial harm occurs - or before it escalates.”Behavioral AI Lab develops its psychological-manipulation detection models using proprietary data drawn from real-world online scams.Its research base includes 175 conversations comprising 15,913 real-world messages, collected through direct engagement with more than 200 online scammers, along with 11 scammer playbooks used in actual scam operations.The Lab's research into performance differences between Japanese and English AI models has also shown that detecting psychological manipulation requires model design that reflects linguistic and cultural context, rather than relying on translation alone.Hong Kong-based Aereve provides multilingual screening technology that does not rely on simple cross-language translation, enhanced KYC workflows, auditable case management, and anti-money-laundering (AML) testing methodologies.These technologies and methodologies have been validated through Live AI programs with the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA), and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).Andre Leung, Founder of Aereve, said:“Financial institutions have made significant progress in detecting suspicious transactions. But there remains an important gap in understanding the psychological manipulation a victim may have experienced on the way to that transaction. Working with Behavioral AI Lab allows us to connect upstream behavioral-manipulation signals with multilingual identity and financial-crime intelligence, providing a more contextual view of scam risk.”The two companies will integrate Behavioral AI Lab's psychological-manipulation detection models with Aereve's multilingual RegTech technology, beginning with Japanese, Chinese, and English.The collaboration will initially focus on financial institutions and other organizations seeking to identify scam risk earlier, before customers experience financial harm.About Behavioral AI LabBehavioral AI Lab is a behavioral AI research and technology company developing technology to detect, evaluate, and reduce psychological manipulation in AI-mediated and digital environments.Founded by behavioral scientist Tomomi Tanaka, the company combines behavioral science, real-world scam data, and AI evaluation to develop methods for identifying patterns of psychological manipulation that conventional fraud-detection systems may overlook.About AereveAereve develops RegTech for enhanced KYC, financial-crime risk assessment, and regulatory compliance in multilingual environments. Through multilingual screening, auditable case management, and AML testing methodologies, Aereve provides technology infrastructure to help financial institutions identify and manage risk across languages and jurisdictions.

Tomomi Tanaka

Behavioral AI Lab

+1 424-438-6173

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Aereve and Behavioral AI Lab Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance AI-Powered Scam Prevention News Provided By Behavioral AI Lab September 24, 2026, 06:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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