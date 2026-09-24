Woodwing Xtendis And Scansolutions Partner To Strengthen Document Management In Scandinavia

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ROTTERDAM, SOUTH-HOLLAND, NETHERLANDS, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- WoodWing Xtendis and ScanSolutions, a Copenhagen-based specialist in document digitization and workflow optimization, have announced a strategic partnership. ScanSolutions will offer the Xtendis platform to organizations across Scandinavia, helping them manage their documents and information efficiently, securely, and in line with regulatory requirements.The partnership brings together complementary strengths. Since 2006, ScanSolutions has helped organizations in the Scandinavian market move from paper-based and legacy processes to digital workflows, and it has recently broadened its portfolio to become a full-service partner for digital document management. WoodWing Xtendis adds a proven, scalable platform for the centralized storage, management, and retrieval of documents and information. Together, the two companies cover the entire document lifecycle – from capture and processing to archiving and retrieval.Demand for this combination is growing. Organizations across Scandinavia, from the public sector to financial and professional services, are under increasing pressure to digitize their information flows, comply with strict data protection legislation such as the GDPR, and improve operational efficiency. With Xtendis, ScanSolutions can offer these organizations an enterprise-grade environment in which large volumes of documents and data remain structured, searchable, and compliant, as well as a clear path from initial digitization to fully integrated information management.“Partnering with WoodWing Xtendis is a natural next step for us,” says Morten Andersen, Owner of ScanSolutions.“Our clients want more than scanning and digitization; they want a complete document management solution. Xtendis gives us that capability. It is a powerful, flexible platform that fits the needs of the Scandinavian market very well.”For WoodWing Xtendis, the partnership is a further step in its international growth strategy, following recent partnerships with Embrace Digital in the United Kingdom and TCG Process. ScanSolutions brings the local market knowledge, language skills, and hands-on experience needed to implement and support Xtendis for Scandinavian clients.“We are pleased to welcome ScanSolutions as our partner in Scandinavia,” says Monique Schellevis, Partner Manager at WoodWing Xtendis.“Morten Andersen and his team have an excellent track record and a deep understanding of the challenges organizations face in managing documents and information. Their local expertise, combined with the Xtendis platform, makes for a strong proposition in the Scandinavian market.”About WoodWingAt WoodWing, we liberate organizations from their content and information inefficiencies. For over two decades, we've been a beacon of innovation, providing solutions that streamline multichannel publishing, quality management, digital asset management, and document management processes. Our product portfolio caters to all sectors, improving the efficiency of content creation and information management. WoodWing Software is a private limited company (BV) with headquarters in the Netherlands, offices in the US and Malaysia, commercial staff in LATAM, and a global partner network. The company was founded in 2000 and has a global workforce exceeding 200 employees.About WoodWing XtendisWoodWing Xtendis, part of WoodWing, is a leading digital document management platform. The solution enables organizations to manage and retrieve documents and information in a centralized, secure, and structured manner. Xtendis is used by organizations across a wide range of sectors, including finance and housing.About ScanSolutionsScanSolutions is a Copenhagen-based company specializing in document digitization, workflow optimization, and information management. With 20 years of experience in the Scandinavian market, ScanSolutions helps organizations move from manual processes to efficient digital workflows. The company serves clients in a wide range of sectors, including the public sector, financial services, and professional services.

Monique Schellevis

WoodWing Xtendis

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WoodWing Xtendis and ScanSolutions partner to strengthen document management in Scandinavia News Provided By WoodWing Software September 24, 2026, 07:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Energy Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Insurance Industry



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