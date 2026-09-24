Vulog Plans 2027 Autonomous Mobility Pilot, Building On Leo&Go's Profitable Model

Leo&Go is Vulog's profitable carsharing service in Lyon, France

Vulog provides technology and operational solutions for shared mobility.

Five years after launching Leo&Go in Lyon, Vulog is leveraging its proven operating experience to establish an autonomous shared mobility pilot

- Gregory Ducongé, CEO of VulogLYON, FRANCE, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Vulog today announced plans to develop an autonomous vehicle pilot in France, drawing on operational experience gained through Leo&Go, its profitable shared mobility service in LyonThe announcement comes as Leo&Go celebrates five years of operation. Launched in September 2021, the service now serves 75,000 registered members with a fleet of 400 vehicles available through carsharing, rental and subscription services.For Vulog, Leo&Go provides more than a technology showcase. It offers a proven operating environment from which Vulog can draw practical insights and operational learnings to inform a separate autonomous mobility pilot.THE MISSING LAYER IN AUTONOMOUS MOBILITYVulog believes that autonomous driving technology alone will not be sufficient to create viable mobility services. Commercial deployment will also depend on fleet deployment, maintenance, customer operations, pricing, demand generation and cooperation with public authorities.“An autonomous vehicle does not create a mobility service on its own,” said Gregory Ducongé, CEO of Vulog.“The decisive challenge will be turning autonomous vehicles into reliable, highly utilized and economically sustainable fleets. This requires technology, but also deep operational capabilities. Leo&Go has allowed us to develop and validate those capabilities every day for the past five years.”Vulog is currently developing the scope of the pilot and assessing potential technology, and operational partnerships. The objective is to explore how purpose-built autonomous vehicles can be deployed within a shared mobility service, drawing on the operational experience gained through Leo&Go.BUILDING ON A PROVEN OPERATING MODELOperating Leo&Go has given Vulog direct experience across the full shared mobility value chain. That experience has contributed to the development of a profitable operating model and has reinforced Vulog's conviction that established shared mobility operators can play a central role in autonomous deployment.“Carsharing operators already manage many of the complexities that autonomous fleets will face,” Ducongé added.“They operate vehicles continuously in public spaces, balance supply with demand, manage field operations and serve customers in real time. Autonomy changes the vehicle, but it does not remove the need to operate the service effectively.”The planned pilot is intended to help Vulog define the technology, operating processes, and partnerships required to integrate autonomous vehicles into shared fleets. The resulting capabilities could subsequently support mobility operators seeking to introduce autonomous services in other markets.As Leo&Go enters its sixth year, Vulog intends to build on its proven operating model to prepare for the next generation of shared mobility: fleets combining human-driven and autonomous vehicles within a single service.ABOUT VULOGVulog provides technology and operational solutions for shared mobility. Its platform enables mobility operators, automotive manufacturers, rental companies and other fleet owners to launch and manage carsharing, digital rental, subscription and corporate-mobility services across a single fleet.By operating mobility services directly, Vulog combines software expertise with practical experience in fleet management, customer operations and mobility economics.ABOUT LEO&GOLaunched by Vulog in Lyon in September 2021, Leo&Go provides carsharing, rental and subscription services through a fleet of 400 vehicles. The service has 75,000 registered members and first achieved monthly EBIT break-even within 21 months of launch.

Stephanie Hagen

Vulog

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Vulog Plans 2027 Autonomous Mobility Pilot, Building on Leo&Go's Profitable Model News Provided By Vulog September 24, 2026, 07:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry



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