Petrol Prices In The UAE: Will Rates Rise Again In October?

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The petrol prices in the UAE could rise in October as global oil prices traded above $100 during most of the days in September.

Brent traded and closed above the $100-a-barrel mark on most days in September as US-Iran tension, the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and attacks by the Houthis on Saudi energy infrastructure continued to keep global crude oil prices higher in September.

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The average closing price was just over $101 a barrel in September 2026 compared to $87.7 a barrel in August 2026. Therefore, the local retail fuel prices will be adjusted in line with the global rates next month.

The UAE deregulated its local fuel rates in 2015 to bring them in line with the global rates; therefore, the revised rates are announced at the end of every month.

For the month of September 2026, retail fuel rates were raised by around Dh0.20 a litre, pricing Super 98, Special 95 and E-Plus 91 at Dh3.8, Dh3.69 and Dh3.61 a litre, respectively.

On Thursday morning, Brent and WTI were trading at $103.2 and $92.19 a barrel.

“Markets are increasingly focusing on diplomatic efforts to end the US-Iran war. The latest pullback has put Brent on track for its longest losing streak since June, while improving flows through the Strait of Hormuz have eased some of the immediate supply concerns that had driven the sharp rally in crude,” said Vijay Valecha, chief investment officer, Century Financial.

He added that Brent remains nearly 70 per cent higher this year, and the supply picture is still fragile given ongoing risks to Middle Eastern infrastructure and continued attacks on Russian energy facilities.

“Saudi Arabia is still working to restore its East-West pipeline following recent attacks, while uncertainty around alternative routes to bypass Hormuz highlights the continued importance of the waterway to global energy flows. For now, the improving transit situation and diplomatic efforts are weighing on prices. However, with supply risks still present, Brent around $100 remains an important area for the market to assess whether the current decline can develop into a sustained downtrend,” he added.

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