Nearly 13 Lakh Farmers Covered Under Crop Insurance Scheme: J&K Govt

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Sep 24 (IANS) The Omar Abdullah-led Jammu and Kashmir government informed the Legislative Assembly on Thursday that over 12.89 lakh farmers across the union territory have been covered under the crop insurance scheme.

Replying to questions raised by MLAs Farooq Ahmed Shah, Irfan Hafiz Lone and Ghulam Mohi Ud Din Mir, the government said in the Assembly that the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) and Weather-Based Crop Insurance Scheme are being implemented across all 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir, with over 12.89 lakh farmers covered and claims worth Rs 221.71 crore disbursed so far.

According to data tabled in the Assembly, the Minister in charge of Agriculture Production said the schemes are demand-driven and open to all eligible farmer families in J&K.

The government said around 13.985 lakh farmer families (FoFs) are eligible to avail benefits under the schemes, subject to prescribed guidelines and eligibility criteria.

The data shows that between 2017-18 and 2025-26, a total area of 6.86 lakh hectares was brought under insurance coverage, benefiting 12,89,917 farmers. During the period, 3,72,134 crop insurance claims were settled, with a cumulative disbursement of Rs 221.71 crore.

The data also shows that the highest farmer participation was recorded during the Kharif 2025-26 season, when 2,01,480 farmers were covered across all 20 districts. During the same season, 93,680 claims were settled, with compensation amounting to Rs 54.80 crore.

The government further said that PMFBY coverage, which was earlier limited to fewer districts, has now been extended across the union territory, widening access to crop insurance benefits for farmers vulnerable to weather-related losses and crop damage.

Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed one of its worst weather vagaries this year, with landslides, cloudbursts, hailstorms and torrential rain causing extensive damage to fruit and other crops. Huge apple-producing areas in the South Kashmir districts of Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian and Pulwama have suffered heavy losses due to hailstorms this year.