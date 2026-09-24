Meta Muse AI Agent REVEALED: New Personal Assistant Can Plan, Browse And Act On Your Behalf

Meta just announced a brand new AI gadget. They call this tiny device Muse Charm. It features a two-inch touch screen and packs 5G connectivity. The gadget is actually smaller than a standard wireless earbud case. Meta plans to hit the market this December, though they haven't revealed the price tag yet. This launch comes right when OpenAI is gearing up to drop its own AI hardware. Meta Muse steps away from traditional chatbots that just answer your questions. Instead, Meta has built it as a practical, agentic AI system that actually gets things done for you.

The system works through a very natural chat interface. It remembers your personal details and preferences easily. You can ask it to book appointments or manage your expenses, and it will handle these lengthy tasks independently without needing your constant supervision. Meta has added tough safety measures to Muse to tackle digital security and privacy worries. The company stores every user's data in a dedicated virtual computer on the cloud. Meta also promises they will never use your chat data for advertising. They even plan to roll out full end-to-end encryption in the near future.

Muse will not make major moves behind your back. The system is hardwired to ask for your direct permission before it sends out emails or processes any financial transactions. You just need to give the command, and Muse can open a browser, fill out forms, book your travel tickets, and handle necessary negotiations all by itself. If a task takes a long time, you can simply close the app. The AI will keep working in the background. It will only ping you to come back when it needs your final nod for crucial steps like making a payment or hitting send on an email.