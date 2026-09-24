Fernanda Da Silva Lameira On Why Travel Keeps Her Grounded

MENAFN - GetNews) Fernanda Da Silva Lameira is committing to a simple personal standard: make time every year for travel that reconnects her with family, friends, and the parts of the world that shaped her.

Richmond, Virginia, United States - September 24, 2026 - Fernanda Da Silva Lameira was born in Porto Alegre, Brazil, and grew up with four siblings. She now lives in Virginia. She says the distance between those two places is part of why she treats travel as something to protect, not something to fit in when there is spare time.

"I grew up in a full house, with a lot of noise and a lot of people who knew me before I knew myself," she says. "Travel is how I stay close to that, even from far away."

Her personal policy is straightforward. Each year, she sets aside time to visit places that matter to her, whether that means family in Brazil or cities she has come to love elsewhere. She is naming it publicly now because she wants it to hold, not just as an intention but as a standard she checks herself against.

Where she goes and why

Da Silva Lameira has spent time in Madrid, Barcelona, and Santiago. She describes each city differently, but the thread across them is the same: she goes back to places where she can slow down.

"Barcelona is a city I could walk for hours and not feel like I've wasted a minute," she says. "Madrid has a different pace, more social, more about who you're with than where you are. Santiago feels closer to home somehow, even though it isn't."

She is careful not to turn travel into a checklist of sights. For her, the point is the people she sees and the beach time she gets, not a tally of landmarks.

"I don't need to see everything in a city to feel like I was really there," she says. "I'd rather sit somewhere with friends for three hours than rush through five museums."

Beach time as a baseline

Alongside travel further afield, Da Silva Lameira names the beach as one of her steady interests. It is not framed as a destination so much as a habit, something she returns to regardless of where she is.

"The beach resets me in a way nothing else does," she says. "I don't need an occasion for it. If I have a free afternoon and there's water nearby, that's where I want to be."

She connects this back to her early life in Brazil, where she says being outdoors and near water was simply part of growing up with a large family. The habit followed her to Virginia, and she says it followed her into adulthood as something she protects rather than something she indulges only on vacation.

Making the commitment public

Announcing a personal standard is a small thing on its own. Da Silva Lameira says she is doing it anyway because she thinks people underestimate how easy it is to let travel and time with friends slide once work and routine take over.

"It's easy to say you'll go visit family next year, and then next year becomes the year after," she says. "I'd rather say it out loud, so I actually do it."

Her plan for the coming year is not built around a fixed itinerary. She says she wants flexibility to see family in Brazil when it makes sense, and to return to cities she already loves rather than always chasing somewhere new.

"I'm not trying to collect countries," she says. "I'm trying to keep the relationships and the places that already mean something to me alive."

She adds that friends factor into this as much as family does. Trips built around people she already knows, rather than solo sightseeing, are the ones she says she values most.

"Some of my best trips weren't about the city at all," she says. "They were about who I was there with."

For now, that is the commitment: fewer excuses, more time spent with the people and places she cares about, whether that is a beach near home or a flight back to Brazil.

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About Fernanda Da Silva Lameira

Fernanda Da Silva Lameira is originally from Porto Alegre, Brazil, and now lives in Virginia. She grew up with four siblings in Brazil before training in family medicine and serving with the Brazilian air force. She is an anatomic and clinical pathologist by background, and outside of work she prioritizes time at the beach, with friends, and traveling to cities including Madrid, Barcelona, and Santiago.

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