The Daily Scrum By Chumfund Tackles Business Questions Across Music And Every Industry In 3 Minutes

MENAFN - GetNews) The Daily Scrum continues its weekday business series with a Music Industry focus, using short-form video to bring practical business questions to a broader audience.

NEW YORK, United States - September 24, 2026 - The Daily Scrum by ChumFund is continuing its weekday business-content series with a new Music Industry focus, examining practical questions around marketing, revenue, funding, partnerships and founder challenges in three minutes or less.

The series, now more than 25 episodes in, is built around everyday business questions and designed for entrepreneurs, founders and professionals who want concise, practical discussions without the length of a traditional business podcast or webinar.

Its latest Music Industry week includes topics such as how artists make money beyond streaming and how independent music artists can market themselves without becoming full-time content creators.

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As part of the week, The Daily Scrum Marketing Pillar Reel uses music itself to demonstrate the marketing principle discussed in the episode: one piece of creative work can be repurposed into multiple content moments.

The Music Industry focus forms part of The Daily Scrum's wider Industry Innovation Series, which applies the programme's regular business pillars to different sectors.

Those pillars include:



Money & Cash Flow

Growth & Marketing

Funding

People & Partnerships Founder Q&A



Previous Industry Innovation Series episodes have explored sectors including fashion and digital assets and blockchain, with each presenter examining the same industry from a different business perspective.

The Daily Scrum is published every weekday in short-form video and audio formats across major social, video and podcast platforms (Apple Podcast & Amazon Music ).

The broader aim is simple: take business questions that can feel complicated and answer them in a format that is practical, accessible and bite-sized. Each episode also offers a small nudge toward the next useful idea, decision or action someone can apply to their own everyday business challenges.

ChumFund, sponsor of The Daily Scrum, is a business networking platform connecting entrepreneurs, businesses, investors and potential collaborators.

To watch The Daily Scrum, visit the ChumFund YouTube channel.

To learn more about ChumFund or create a free account, visit chumfund.

About The Daily Scrum

The Daily Scrum by ChumFund is a weekday business discussion series covering money, marketing, funding, partnerships and founder questions in three minutes or less. The series also features themed Industry Innovation weeks examining how business challenges differ across sectors.

About ChumFund

ChumFund is a business networking platform designed to help entrepreneurs and businesses connect, collaborate and explore opportunities. The platform features smart matching between entrepreneurs/ founders, investors and business partners, goods and services bartering, and secure direct messaging.