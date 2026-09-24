Geely Auto Group Introduces Ultra-Fast AI-Powered Geely Smart Charging

MENAFN - GetNews)Geely Auto Group today introduced Geely Smart Charging, its next-generation AI-powered charging technology, bringing AI into energy management to deliver faster charging while reducing heat, increasing safety and improving long-term battery health.

At the heart of Geely Smart Charging is Xingrui PowerMind, a smart energy AI model jointly developed by Geely Auto Group and StepFun. By coordinating the vehicle, battery, charging station, cloud, grid and energy storage system, PowerMind allows charging to move beyond conventional power delivery.

The technology debuts alongside the Fifth-Generation Geely Smart Charging Station, which delivers peak charging power up to 2,250 kW, as well as the Next-Gen Ultra Short Blade Battery.

Using AI t o Manage Heat Before It Becomes a Problem

Geely's new AI-powered charging technology uses algorithms to predict battery temperatures up to 30 seconds ahead and adjust charging power dynamically, rather than reacting only after temperatures rise.

The system is designed to keep the battery's average charging temperature below 55°C, while limiting peak temperature to below 65°C.

It is supported by an end-to-end five-point liquid-cooling system that manages heat across the entire charging chain from the charging station energy-storage battery, charging pile, charging cable, charging port, to battery pack.

From Fast Charging t o Intelligent Battery Care

Geely Auto Group is also applying AI to one of the most persistent consumer concerns around ultra-fast charging: its impact on battery longevity.

Geely Smart Charging can create a charging strategy tailored to each vehicle and battery via Xingrui PowerMind adjusting peak current, cooling intensity and charging duration in real time.

The Group has additionally developed lithium-ion pulse restoration technology, which uses micro-pulse currents to reactivate lithium ions accumulated at the negative electrodes during repeated fast charging.

By combining AI charging management with battery restoration technology, Geely is able to increase battery cycle life by 20%.

For home charging, the Group has developed a low-rate charging strategy designed to gradually fix degradation from repeated fast charging and protect battery cells over the battery's lifecycle.

Taking Ultra-Fast Charging Beyond Raw Power

The Group's approach pairs high-power charging hardware with AI-based power management that continuously adapts to the vehicle and battery.

The fifth-generation Geely Smart Charging Station supports peak charging power of 2,250 kW and introduces an AI fast charging function that aligns charging power with the battery's real-time condition.

The Shendun Golden Battery, developed for ultra-fast charging and high performance, supports a peak charging rate of 12C.

In real-world tests, the battery used in the Lynk & Co 10 and Zeekr 001 charged from 10% to 70% in 4 minutes 30 seconds, and from 10% to 97% in 8 minutes 40 seconds - Geely's fastest production-ready charging performance to date.

Geely Auto Group also introduced the Next-Gen Ultra Short Blade Battery, focused on longevity and safety while improving charging performance. It uses Geely-developed laser-welding technology for cell tabs and covers, cutting heat during charging by 10%. Its peak charging rate rises to 6C.

About Geely Auto Group

Geely Auto Group is a leading global automotive company headquartered in Hangzhou, China. Part of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, Geely Auto Group develops and manufactures passenger vehicles under the Geely, Lynk & Co, and Zeekr brands.

With a strong focus on technology innovation, electrification, and sustainable mobility, Geely Auto Group operates world-class R&D centers and manufacturing facilities across China, Europe, and key international markets. The Group is committed to delivering safe, high-quality, and intelligent vehicles enabled by advanced technologies such as hybrid powertrains, full-electric architectures, smart connectivity, and autonomous driving systems.

As a global company, Geely Auto Group continues to expand its international presence through strategic partnerships, localized operations, and industry-leading platforms. Geely strives to create mobility solutions that are greener, smarter, and more accessible, driving forward the future of sustainable transportation.