DE SMET, SD - September 24, 2026 - The Audrey Saylor Scholarship for Manufacturing announces an opportunity for undergraduate students pursuing manufacturing-related academic and career paths to compete for a one-time educational scholarship. The initiative recognizes students who demonstrate original thinking, practical problem-solving, and a strong interest in the future of modern manufacturing.

Scholarship Supports Future Manufacturing Professionals

The Audrey Saylor Scholarship for Manufacturing is designed for currently enrolled undergraduate students attending accredited two-year or four-year colleges and universities. The scholarship welcomes students whose degrees or career plans connect with the manufacturing sector, including Industrial Engineering, Mechanical Design, Supply Chain Management, Materials Science, Business Operations, and related disciplines.

The program reflects Audrey Saylor's long-standing commitment to innovation, industrial excellence, and professional development. Through her more than two decades in manufacturing and business leadership, Audrey Saylor has developed experience in creating solutions for demanding global markets and specialized manufacturing applications.

Essay Competition Highlights Innovation

Applicants are required to submit a completely original, well-researched essay responding to the official scholarship prompt. The 500-to-700-word essay asks students to consider how they intend to introduce fresh problem-solving approaches or technological innovation into their chosen field within modern manufacturing.

The prompt draws inspiration from Audrey Saylor's 20-year history of innovation involving durable metal bases and specialized metal furniture serving the casino and video lottery industries. Applicants are encouraged to demonstrate how emerging technologies, creative thinking, operational improvements, or new approaches to manufacturing challenges can contribute to the industry's continued development.

The application deadline is March 15, 2027, and the scholarship winner is scheduled to be announced on April 15, 2027.

Eligibility and Application Requirements

Applicants must currently be enrolled undergraduate students at accredited two-year or four-year colleges or universities. They must also be actively pursuing a degree or career path connected to manufacturing or an associated discipline.

Each application must include an original essay that directly addresses the official prompt and follows the stated requirements. Applicants must provide their full legal name, university name, major, current year of study, and phone number at the top of the submission.

Completed applications must be prepared as a Word document or PDF and submitted by email to .... The required email subject line is “Audrey Saylor Scholarship Application – [Your Full Name].”

Building on a Manufacturing Legacy of Innovation

Audrey Saylor enters the manufacturing industry in 2004 after beginning her professional career as a teacher. She co-founds American Engineered Products (AEP) and serves as a business owner and Vice President for more than 20 years.

Under Audrey Saylor 's leadership, AEP develops a specialized position in global casino and video lottery markets through the manufacturing of durable metal bases and specialized metal furniture. Her career demonstrates the value of combining structured learning, adaptability, technical thinking, and business strategy.

The Audrey Saylor Scholarship for Manufacturing carries those principles into higher education by giving students an opportunity to articulate how innovation can shape the next generation of manufacturing. The program places particular emphasis on forward-thinking solutions that respond to changing technologies and global market demands.

About Us

The Audrey Saylor Scholarship for Manufacturing is an educational initiative focused on supporting undergraduate students pursuing manufacturing-related fields. The scholarship program is founded to encourage original thinking, innovation, and practical approaches to modern industrial challenges. Its core mission is to recognize students who demonstrate a commitment to advancing manufacturing through technology, creativity, and responsible problem-solving.