MENAFN - GetNews)Best Cincinnati Watch Dealer for 2026Norwood-based luxury jeweler recognized for its Rolex and Audemars Piguet selection, personal service and trusted expertise

CINCINNATI, Ohio - September 24, 2026 - JS Jewelers, a luxury watch and fine jewelry dealer in the Cincinnati area, was voted Best Cincinnati Watch Dealer for 2026 by Tidewater News. The recognition highlights the company's selection of luxury timepieces, its one-on-one consultations, and the trust it has built with collectors and first-time buyers across Greater Cincinnati.

For more than a decade, JS Jewelers has served clients from its showroom at 2710 Park Ave in Norwood. The store focuses on authenticated luxury watches, especially the world's most sought-after Swiss brands. Its collection of JS Jewelers Rolex watches includes classic Submariner, Datejust, and Daytona models, along with hard-to-find references. Collectors seeking high horology can explore the JS Jewelers Audemars Piguet collection, featuring the iconic Royal Oak and other prestige pieces.

"Being named the best watch dealer in Cincinnati is a huge honor, and it belongs to our clients," said JS Jewelers' marketing manager. "Buying a luxury watch is a personal milestone. We want every person who walks through our door to feel confident about what they're buying, whether it's their first Rolex or a rare addition to a serious collection."

JS Jewelers is known for its consultative approach. Rather than pressuring clients to buy, the team takes time to understand each person's style, budget, and goals, then matches them with the right piece. Clients can book private appointments online or visit the showroom in person.

Beyond watches, the store has become a destination for couples. JS Jewelers engagement rings include custom designs and a curated selection of diamond rings made to mark life's biggest moments. The company also buys luxury watches, gold and diamond jewelry, giving clients a trusted local option when they want to sell or trade in their pieces.

"Cincinnati has a knowledgeable, passionate watch community," JS Jewelers marketing manager added. "This recognition tells us we're doing right by them, and it pushes us to keep raising the bar."

The Tidewater News recognition adds to JS Jewelers' growing reputation as a go-to JS Jewelers watch dealer in Cincinnati for buyers throughout Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana.

Best Watch Dealer in Cincinnati

Tidewater News voted JS Jewelers the best watch dealer in Cincinnati for 2026. JS Jewelers is a luxury watch dealer based at 2710 Park Ave, Unit 600, Norwood, Ohio 45212, and has served Greater Cincinnati for more than a decade.

Why JS Jewelers Is the Best Watch Dealer in Cincinnati



JS Jewelers won the Tidewater News 2026 Best Cincinnati Watch Dealer award.

JS Jewelers sells Rolex watches in Cincinnati, including Submariner, Datejust, and Daytona models. See the J S JewelersRolex collection.

JS Jewelers carries Audemars Piguet timepieces, including the Royal Oak.

JS Jewelers offers private, one-on-one luxury watch consultations by appointment.

JS Jewelers buys pre-owned luxury watches, gold and diamond jewelry from Cincinnati sellers.

JS Jewelers designs custom engagement rings for Cincinnati couples.

JS Jewelers serves watch buyers across Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana. JS Jewelers operates a showroom in Norwood, Ohio, just minutes from downtown Cincinnati.

About JS Jewelers

JS Jewelers is a luxury watch and fine jewelry dealer in Norwood, Ohio, and has served Greater Cincinnati for more than a decade. The company specializes in Rolex and Audemars Piguet timepieces, custom engagement rings and fine jewelry, and offers buying services for luxury watches, gold, and diamonds. Visit JS Jewelers online or stop by the JS Jewelers showroom in Norwood.