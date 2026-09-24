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Nykredit Realkredit A/S New Final Terms For Euro Medium Term Note Programme


2026-09-24 02:47:22
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To Nasdaq Copenhagen

24 September 2026

Nykredit Realkredit A/S – New final terms for Euro Medium Term Note
Programme

Nykredit Realkredit A/S publishes final terms for an issue of EUR 500,000,000 Floating Rate Senior Non-Preferred Notes due September 2028, which are issued pursuant to Nykredit Realkredit A/S's €15,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme dated 8 May 2026.

The final terms dated 23 September 2026 and the Euro Medium Term Note Programme dated 8 May 2026 are available for download on Nykredit's website at nykredit.com/ir.

Enquiries may be addressed to Nykredit Realkredit A/S, Group Treasury, Morten Lisberg, Head of Group Treasury, tel +45 44 55 10 77, or Morten Bækmand Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, tel +45 44 55 15 21.

Attachment

  • Nykredit_Realkredit_New_final_terms_for_Euro_Medium_Term_Note_Programme_2026-09-24 (1)

MENAFN24092026004107003653ID1111708141



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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