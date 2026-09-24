Robotplusplus Advances Industrial Maintenance With Highmate Series Demonstrated At SMM 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HAMBURG, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RobotPlusPlus (ROBOT++), an engineering-led developer of working-at-height robots, is extending automation across industrial maintenance with its HighMate Series for industrial cleaning and corrosion control, led by the HighMate AP-F-CO Coating Robot+VOC Recovery System. The systems, presented at SMM 2026 in Hamburg, cut workers' exposure to hazardous work at height while improving cleaning and surface-treatment efficiency and consistency.









RobotPlusPlus

On ships, storage tanks, bridges, and other large steel structures, manual coating often struggles with harmful particles, high paint loss, and reliance on the painter's skill. The HighMate AP-F-CO Coating Robot+VOC Recovery System handle exactly that. It attaches by permanent magnet, adapts to curvatures as tight as a 3m radius, and carries two spray nozzles with spacing, and travel speed. The flexibility supports even coating that avoids defects like orange peel and sagging, with overspray kept nearly negligible, at a production rate of 300 to 500 square meters per hour. The robot also features a recovery system that collects overspray of the paint during operation, keeping the worksite clean and reducing environmental impact.

The company also demonstrated the HighMate AP Ex Series, an ATEX Zone 1-certified robot with a universal magnetic carrier and interchangeable hydro blasting, cleaning, coating, and abrasive blasting modules delivering 40+ m2/h with over 99% wastewater recovery. Rounding out the display were the C20 Cargo Hold Cleaning Robot, built for confined cargo-hold spaces, and the HighMate Ultra Series Surface Preparation Robot, whose flexible four-wheel magnetic crawler adapts to complex curved surfaces like ship hulls.

“We're excited to show how the HighMate Series is taking on more demanding work in industrial settings,” said Dr. Hua-Yang Xu, Founder and CEO of RobotPlusPlus.“With the HighMate AP-F-CO Coating Robot +VOC Recovery System entering international markets for the first time, RobotPlusPlus looks forward to bringing more automation and efficiency to work in high-risk environments.”

About RobotPlusPlus

Founded in 2015 by Tsinghua University PhDs, RobotPlusPlus is a Chinese National-Level "Little Giant" and National IP Advantage Enterprise. Since 2017, it has focused on intelligent special-purpose robots, among the first Chinese companies to commercialize intelligent high-altitude robots. Its portfolio spans ship-hull derusting, oil and gas tank preparation, wind-power inspection, and façade cleaning. RobotPlusPlus holds over 480 patents, with sales across Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Europe, the Americas, Oceania, and Africa.

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