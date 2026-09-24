Jacombs Tickets Nominated For Most Trusted Football Ticket Supplier Award

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Jacombs Tickets offers transparent pricing, secure transactions, and 24/7 customer support.

- Operations Director - Jacombs TicketsLONDON, MAYFAIR, UNITED KINGDOM, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Buying tickets for major events has traditionally been a stressful experience, with fans facing long queues, high fees, and the risk of scams. Jacombs Tickets, a UK-based ticket marketplace, is changing that by offering a simple, transparent, and secure way to purchase tickets.Jacombs Tickets allows users to browse tickets for football, concerts, and theatre events across the UK. The platform displays all-in pricing, so customers know exactly what they are paying before they check out. There are no hidden fees or last-minute surprises."We wanted to create a platform that puts the customer first," said a spokesperson for Jacombs Tickets. "That means transparent pricing, secure transactions, and a support team that is always available to help. We believe that buying tickets should be simple and stress-free."Jacombs Tickets has also introduced a mobile app, which allows users to buy tickets on the go. The app is available for free on iOS and Android. The app has been downloaded over 10,000 times and has received positive reviews from users.The platform has seen strong growth since its launch, with thousands of customers using Jacombs Tickets to purchase tickets for Premier League matches, concerts, and theatre shows. The company plans to expand its operations in the coming year, with new partnerships and events planned."We're thrilled with the growth we've seen," said the spokesperson. "It's a testament to the hard work of our team and the trust that our customers have placed in us. We're committed to continuing to improve our platform and provide the best possible experience for our customers."Jacombs Tickets has also been praised for its customer service, with a dedicated team available 24/7 to answer questions and resolve issues. The platform has a comprehensive FAQ section, live chat support, and a mobile app that allows users to manage their tickets on the go.In addition to its core ticketing business, Jacombs Tickets has been working to educate customers about ticket fraud and how to avoid it. The platform has published a series of guides on its website, covering topics such as how to spot fake tickets, how to avoid phishing scams, and how to protect your personal information."We want to help our customers stay safe," said the spokesperson. "That's why we've published these guides and why we're always available to answer questions. If you're ever unsure about a ticket, please contact us and we'll be happy to help."Looking ahead, Jacombs Tickets plans to continue its expansion, with new partnerships and events planned for the coming year. The company is also exploring new ways to improve the customer experience, including virtual reality seat previews and mobile ticketing.For more information about Jacombs Tickets, visit the official website. - jacombstickets

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Jacombs Tickets Nominated for Most Trusted Football Ticket Supplier Award News Provided By JACOMBS TICKETS September 24, 2026, 06:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry



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