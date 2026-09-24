Wray Castle Partner With Metricell To Bring Telecoms Knowledge To AI Agents

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UNITED KINGDOM, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Wray Castle and Metricell have today announced a partnership to integrate Wray Castle's content library into Metricell's AI-native network intelligence platform. The integration will give both AI agents and network engineers access to specialist telecoms knowledge and enable engineers to review the reasoning behind an agent's analysis.

Operators already have large quantities of network data, yet making sense of the data requires knowledge of how networks behave and how faults are investigated. This partnership will give AI agents in Metricell's platform access to the same technical resources used to train network engineers, enabling agents to interpret operational data and assess their findings against established telecoms practice.

Agents will present their findings and include direct links to the relevant training video or document section. Engineers can use these resources to assess the technical basis of an analysis and deepen their understanding of unfamiliar technologies before deciding what action to take. They will retain responsibility for that decision, applying their own experience and knowledge of the network.

Since 1958, Wray Castle has trained more than 300,000 professionals across 85 countries. Its courses cover subjects ranging from fundamental networking to 5G and mission-critical communications. The partnership will make this knowledge accessible within the platform engineers use to investigate network performance.

Fraser Curly, Chairman at Wray Castle said:“Even experienced telecoms professionals encounter technologies or problems they have not worked on before. This partnership will make our training material available at that point of need, within the engineer's existing working environment. It extends the role of our content beyond the course, helping people apply what they learn to the issues in front of them.”

Tom Staniland, CEO of Metricell Group said:“Engineers need to be able to question an AI agent's conclusions and understand the evidence behind them. Our partnership with Wray Castle will give them access to the technical resources informing an investigation, alongside the network data. The engineer's knowledge of the network remains essential to deciding what happens next.”

The content library will provide a shared telecoms reference for engineers and AI agents, reducing the need for operators to build and maintain an equivalent knowledge resource internally. Metricell will incorporate new Wray Castle training materials into the platform's knowledge layer as they become available, ensuring the technical reference material remains current.

ENDS

About Wray Castle:

We empower the global telecommunications industry by developing the specialist knowledge, skills and competencies organisations need to build, maintain, optimise and operate the advanced communications networks of today and tomorrow that underpin critical national infrastructure. Trusted by the telecommunications industry since 1958, Wray Castle has helped upskill more than 300,000 professionals across 85+ countries through its industry-leading training programmes. Our learners represent many of the world's leading mobile and fixed network operators, equipment vendors, regulators, consultants, rail operators, energy providers and government organisations.

About Metricell:

Founded in 2007, Metricell are on a mission to deliver connectivity. Every time. Every place. Everywhere. We partner with operators, regulators and infrastructure providers, working together to improve the networks people rely on. At the heart of our AI-native network intelligence platform is support for the people behind these networks, giving telecoms teams access to role-aligned AI agents that help them investigate performance and apply their expertise. Alongside our software, we provide engineering services to support the planning, operation and optimisation of mobile communications networks.

Sophie Phelan

Metricell

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Wray Castle partner with Metricell to bring telecoms knowledge to AI agents News Provided By Metricell September 24, 2026, 06:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Telecommunications



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