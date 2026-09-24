Brad Pitt Heaps Praise On 'Heart Of The Beast' Canine Co-Star Uber: He Was Really Good

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 24 (IANS) Hollywood icon Brad Pitt has opened up about his experience working alongside Uber, the German Shepherd who plays Odin in the upcoming survival adventure 'Heart of the Beast ', recalling how well the canine co-star handled the film's demanding outdoor sequences.

The filmmakers launched a New Zealand-wide casting call, where the film was being shot, to find the noble canine who is the heart of the film.

Animal trainer Andrew Simpson, who worked on Heart of the Beast, searched too. He ultimately selected four dogs to play Odin dogs had to be prepared for a film packed with action, challenging locations and demanding sequences alongside Brad Pitt.

“All of these dogs had been sitting on somebody's couch watching TV and eating treats when we found them,” says Simpson.

“We spent the first week of the five we trained them just getting to know them and understand their quirks. This movie is action from beginning to end, and every scene had its own challenges for us. Luckily, David (Ayer, director) was open to understanding how to get the best out of the animals.”

When shooting began, Uber, a majestic, German Shepherd, emerged as the principal dog playing Odin.

After serving as a police dog, Uber transitioned into search and rescue. Following the passing of his partner, he was put out to pasture until Simpson discovered him and recognised the experience he could bring to the film.

Simpson said:“He's used to being in helicopters, boats, trucks. You name it; he's done it. And he has the Brad Pitt face of dogs, so he's the dog we used most often for closeups.”

Uber became so central to the project that the filmmakers made him number one on the daily call sheet, a position normally reserved for an actor of Pitt's stature.

“He was really good when we were hiking through the woods and through the forest,” said Pitt.

Pitt added:“When Andrew discovered Uber visiting the North Island, his trainer was overjoyed. Her exact words were, 'I knew he had another life in him.'”

The film's other three dogs are all his sons littermates Ryker and Zika, along with their younger half-brother Hondo.

Produced by Paramount Pictures in association with Domain Entertainment and Gulfstream Pictures, Heart of the Beast arrives exclusively in cinemas across India this Friday, 25 September 2026.