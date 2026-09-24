India's Workforce Likely To Grow 5.4 Pc In H2 FY27 Led By E-Commerce, Tech Start-Ups

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 24 (IANS) India's workforce is expected to grow 5.4 per cent in H2 FY27 (October-March) up from 4.7 per cent in first half of the fiscal, led by e‐commerce and tech start‐ups, travel and hospitality, and retail, a report said on Thursday.

The report from staffing conglomerate TeamLease Services said the projected growth in the second half of the fiscal year would mark the highest level recorded across the last four half‐year periods.

The improvement reflects strengthening employer confidence, with 60 per cent of organisations planning to expand their workforce, 24 per cent expecting no change, and 16 per cent anticipating a reduction.

Economic conditions were cited by 67 per cent of employers as the strongest factor shaping workforce size, followed by organisational dynamics such as growth or restructuring at 43 per cent and technological advancements at 40 per cent, which continue to shape hiring decisions.

Sectoral leaders in employment surge include e‐commerce and tech start‐ups at 12.6 per cent NEC, travel and hospitality at 12.3 per cent, retail at 10.3 per cent. Automotive (10.1 per cent), EV & EV infrastructure (9.7 per cent) and banking (9.2 per cent) also show strong hiring intent, reflecting continued demand across digital, consumption-led and emerging sectors.

Hiring intent also rises with organisational scale, with 66 per cent of large enterprises planning to expand their workforce, compared with 59 per cent of medium-sized enterprises and 53 per cent of start-ups, micro and small businesses.

Bengaluru led hiring intent regionally at 68 per cent, followed by Hyderabad at 61 per cent and Pune at 60 per cent, with Pune recording the largest gain this half-year.

However, the ability to convert hiring intent into actual workforce expansion remains closely linked to talent availability.

Among employers planning workforce expansion, 72 per cent expect moderate to significant difficulty in hiring, with IT (39 per cent), sales & marketing (38 per cent), and engineering (32 per cent) emerging as the functions facing the highest anticipated hiring challenges.

The average time-to-fill for roles stood at 35–45 days, with specialist and site-based positions taking longer.

Balasubramanian A, Senior Vice President, TeamLease Services said that the employment outlook reflects a shift towards more targeted workforce expansion, with businesses aligning talent decisions closely with changing demand.

The report also highlighted a widening gap between AI adoption and workforce-wide AI integration. Nearly 85 per cent of employers reported some level of AI or GenAI use, but only 13 per cent have adoption across more than half of their workforce.

-IANS

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