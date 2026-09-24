DK Shivakumar Demands CEC's Resignation, Calls For New Voter Data

Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday demanded the immediate resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and called for scrapping the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process and conducting a fresh revision of electoral data to protect democracy and every citizen's right to vote.

'Attempts to Misuse Voting Rights'

“The right to vote is the right to live. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi have raised their voices in defence of the voting rights of the people of the country,” Shivakumar said.

He alleged that attempts were being made to misuse the voting rights of ordinary citizens for political purposes.“Similar attempts have been made in West Bengal, Bihar and several other states. Now they are trying to do the same everywhere, including Karnataka. I had also requested the Election Commission yesterday to give more time,” he said.

'Misuse of Autonomy Within EC'

Referring to differences among members of the Election Commission, Shivakumar alleged that the autonomy given to the poll panel was being misused.“When a majority of the members do not agree with an opinion, a decision cannot be imposed unilaterally. It would be better if the Chief Election Commissioner voluntarily resigns on moral grounds,” he said.

Demand for Scrapping SIR and Fresh Exercise

The Chief Minister demanded that the ongoing SIR process be scrapped and a fresh exercise be undertaken.“We are not talking about Congress votes or BJP votes. Every citizen has the right to vote, and that is the right to live. Nobody can suppress that right,” he said.

Referring to Forms 6, 7 and 8 used in the electoral roll revision process, Shivakumar questioned the manner in which the current exercise was being conducted and alleged that it could particularly affect illiterate and disadvantaged sections of society.“This is not merely a matter of opinion. It is a fundamental right. This is the voice of the common man,” he said.

He also said that the issue should be debated on a larger platform, including in Parliament, and opposed any alleged pressure or intimidation of officials in different states in the name of the Election Commission.

“We want a fresh SIR to be conducted. Everyone should be given their rights. The situation must be reviewed comprehensively to ensure the right to every vote, and the electoral data must be re-examined,” Shivakumar said.

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