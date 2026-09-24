BRS Slams Congress Farmhouse Visits As A Political Drama In Telangana

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) spokesperson Ravula Sridhar Reddy on Thursday launched a sharp counterattack against the ruling Congress party in Telangana, dismissing recent visits by Congress MPs, MLAs, and leaders to BRS party farmhouses, including party chief K. Chandrashekar Rao's (KCR) residence, as a staged political distraction.

Addressing the media, BRS spokesperson Ravula Sridhar Reddy alleged that the opposition visits are designed to deflect public anger away from the administration's mishandling of the contentious 22A property registration issue, which has affected residents across Hyderabad and the wider state. "The visits of Congress party leaders, their MPs and MLAs to the farmhouses of BRS party leaders, including our Supremo KCR's farmhouse, are nothing but a political drama to divert the attention of the people from their failures in handling the 22A issue. They know people are suffering across the state, even in Hyderabad,” Ravula Sridhar Reddy told ANI.“Lakhs of properties were put on the list without the notice of the owners... I am asking you, what have you achieved?... You have the government, probe agencies, investigating agencies with you. Do it. Who stopped you?... People have come to a conclusion now: this is a failed government," he added.

Congress Hits Back with Land Grabbing Allegations

The remarks come after Congress MPs and MLCs reached Siddipet to inspect alleged illegal land occupations linked to former BRS Minister Harish Rao and others. Earlier, Congress MLC and government whip Balmoor Venkat launched a scathing attack on Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leadership over alleged land grabbing and illegal farmhouse constructions in Ranga Reddy district, asserting that an inquiry will definitely be conducted and strict legal action taken against encroachments.

Venkat also aimed at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing it of deliberately politicising the prevailing water scarcity and drought-like situation driven by the El Niño phenomenon across South India for electoral mileage. Speaking to ANI in Hyderabad, Venkat alleged that senior BRS figures misused their power during their decade-long rule to amass vast properties. BRS leaders Harish Rao, KTR, KCR, Pilot Rohith Reddy, and Jagadishwar Reddy drastically multiplied their properties by misusing power. If you compare their election affidavits from 2004 or 2009 with 2023, the massive increase in their assets is clearly visible. The manner in which they looted the lands of the people of Telangana under the guise of the Dharani portal has been presented with complete evidence," Venkat said.

Assuring stringent administrative action, the government whip added, "Action will 100 per cent be taken. Wherever assigned land, government land, or endowment land falls within the Full Tank Level (FTL) zones, the concerned departments will initiate action leaders are responsible for answering questions about the land looted over the last 10 years, but instead, they are making baseless allegations against our Chief Minister and our leaders."

Congress Leaders Inspect Alleged Illegal Land Occupations

Earlier on Friday, Congress MPs and MLCs reached Siddipet to inspect alleged illegal land occupations linked to former BRS Minister Harish Rao and others. Speaking to ANI, Congress MP Anil Kumar Yadav said the leaders intended to expose what they alleged was a land scam during the previous BRS government and present evidence to the public.

Yadav said, "Our intention today is very clear: we want to expose the land scam that took place under the BRS government. We intend to present evidence to the public showing how land was acquired illegally during that administration and revealing the nature of the scam." (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)