Great Indian Ayurveda Festival In Baku Marks 11Th Ayurveda Day

The Embassy of India in Azerbaijan organised the Great Indian Ayurveda Festival at the Chancery premises in Baku to mark the 11th Ayurveda Day, bringing together diplomats, Azerbaijani government officials, media representatives, yoga enthusiasts, social media influencers, Indian diaspora members and citizens.

Ambassador Highlights Ayurveda's Relevance

Addressing the gathering on Wednesday, Indian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Abhay Kumar highlighted the relevance of Ayurveda as India's traditional system of holistic health and wellness, with a focus on harmony between the body, mind and environment. The Ambassador said Ayurveda's emphasis on prevention, balanced living, nutrition and healthy lifestyles remains relevant amid growing attention to lifestyle-related health challenges.

Kumar also described Ayurveda as more than a system of treatment, saying it represents a comprehensive approach to wellbeing rooted in India's ancient knowledge traditions. He encouraged participants to learn more about Ayurveda and make use of free consultations and health check-ups offered by visiting experts.

Festival Features and Free Health Check-ups

The festival featured experts in Ayurveda, traditional Indian medicine and wellness systems, including Yoga, who introduced participants to different aspects of India's holistic approach to health. A key attraction was the free medical check-up and consultation facility, where participants interacted with Ayurveda and wellness experts and received personalised guidance on preventive health, lifestyle and overall wellbeing.

Cultural Exchange and Bilateral Cooperation

Renowned Azerbaijani Yoga teacher Elchin Guliyev, speaking on the sidelines of the event, highlighted the benefits of traditional Indian wellness practices and shared his personal experience of their impact on his health and overall wellbeing.

The event also featured Ayurvedic food and demonstrations of traditional Indian wellness practices, showcasing the connection between nutrition and health that forms an important part of Ayurveda. Indian cultural performances added a vibrant cultural element to the festival, which also provided an opportunity to showcase India's continuing traditions of health and wellness to Azerbaijani audiences.

The Embassy said the event was aimed at fostering greater awareness of Ayurveda in Azerbaijan while creating opportunities for people-to-people exchanges and cooperation between the two countries in Ayurveda, Yoga, traditional medicine and holistic wellness. (ANI)

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