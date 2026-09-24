Asian Games 2026: Sen, Sindhu Get Byes Men's Team Wins Bronze

The draws and schedule for the badminton singles and doubles competition are out, with Commonwealth Games champion Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty, and two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu earning a direct ticket to the round of 32.

The Indian men's badminton team secured a bronze medal at the Asian Games 2026 after suffering a 3-1 defeat against the People's Republic of China in the semi-finals in Aichi, Japan, on Wednesday.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty registered India's only win of the tie, defeating reigning world champions Liang Weikeng and Wang Chang 21-11, 22-20 in the men's doubles match.

The singles competition will start on Friday, with the finals for all categories scheduled for September 29.

Below is the draw and schedule for the singles and doubles competition:

Badminton (Individual) Draws

Round of 64

Men's SinglesLakshya Sen: byeAyush Shetty: bye

Women's SinglesPV Sindhu: byeUnnati Hooda vs. Yu Mi Song (PRK)

Round of 32

Men's DoublesSatwik/ Chirag vs. Sukpun/ Teeraratsakul (THA)Hariharan/ Arjun vs. Alfian/ Fikri (INA)

Women's DoublesTreesa/ Gayatri vs. Lui/ Tsang (HKG)Kavipriya/ Simran vs. Kusuma/ Puspitasari (INA)

Mixed DoublesDhruv/ Tanisha vs. Nibal/ Abdul (MDV)

Badminton (Individual) Schedule

September 25, 2026

Round of 64: Men's Singles, Women's SinglesRound of 32: Men's Doubles & Women's DoublesRound of 32 & Round of 16: Mixed Doubles

September 26, 2026

Round of 32 & Round of 16: Men's Singles, Women's SinglesRound of 16: Men's Doubles, Women's Doubles

September 27, 2026

Quarterfinals: Men's Singles, Women's Singles, Men's Doubles, Women's Doubles, Mixed Doubles

September 28, 2026

Semifinals: Men's Singles, Women's Singles, Men's Doubles, Women's Doubles, Mixed Doubles

September 29, 2026

Final: Men's Singles, Women's Singles, Men's Doubles, Women's Doubles, Mixed Doubles.

(ANI)

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