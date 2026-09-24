Asian Games 2026: Sen, Sindhu Get Byes Men's Team Wins Bronze
The draws and schedule for the badminton singles and doubles competition are out, with Commonwealth Games champion Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty, and two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu earning a direct ticket to the round of 32.
The Indian men's badminton team secured a bronze medal at the Asian Games 2026 after suffering a 3-1 defeat against the People's Republic of China in the semi-finals in Aichi, Japan, on Wednesday.
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty registered India's only win of the tie, defeating reigning world champions Liang Weikeng and Wang Chang 21-11, 22-20 in the men's doubles match.
The singles competition will start on Friday, with the finals for all categories scheduled for September 29.
Below is the draw and schedule for the singles and doubles competition:
Badminton (Individual) Draws
Round of 64
Men's SinglesLakshya Sen: byeAyush Shetty: bye
Women's SinglesPV Sindhu: byeUnnati Hooda vs. Yu Mi Song (PRK)
Round of 32
Men's DoublesSatwik/ Chirag vs. Sukpun/ Teeraratsakul (THA)Hariharan/ Arjun vs. Alfian/ Fikri (INA)
Women's DoublesTreesa/ Gayatri vs. Lui/ Tsang (HKG)Kavipriya/ Simran vs. Kusuma/ Puspitasari (INA)
Mixed DoublesDhruv/ Tanisha vs. Nibal/ Abdul (MDV)
Badminton (Individual) Schedule
September 25, 2026
Round of 64: Men's Singles, Women's SinglesRound of 32: Men's Doubles & Women's DoublesRound of 32 & Round of 16: Mixed Doubles
September 26, 2026
Round of 32 & Round of 16: Men's Singles, Women's SinglesRound of 16: Men's Doubles, Women's Doubles
September 27, 2026
Quarterfinals: Men's Singles, Women's Singles, Men's Doubles, Women's Doubles, Mixed Doubles
September 28, 2026
Semifinals: Men's Singles, Women's Singles, Men's Doubles, Women's Doubles, Mixed Doubles
September 29, 2026
Final: Men's Singles, Women's Singles, Men's Doubles, Women's Doubles, Mixed Doubles.
(ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment