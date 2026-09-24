Vidya Bharati's 'Namami Bharatam' To Mark 150 Years Of Vande Mataram

To commemorate the 150th year of Vande Mataram, Vidya Bharati Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Sansthan, New Delhi, is organising a nationwide programme titled 'Namami Bharatam' on Friday, September 25, 2026, in which over one crore students, teachers, parents and citizens across more than 25,000 locations in the country will sing the complete Vande Mataram together at 11 am. The initiative aims to embody the spirit of "One Voice - One Resolve - One India."

A Nationwide Initiative to Connect Youth with History

According to the organisers, 'Namami Bharatam' is not merely a programme of collective singing but a nationwide initiative to connect the younger generation with the historical journey of Vande Mataram, its contribution to India's freedom movement, and its significance in the nation's public life. As part of the initiative, schools are organising interactive sessions, exhibitions, cultural programmes and other activities highlighting the history of Vande Mataram and its role in the freedom struggle.

Vande Mataram played an important role in awakening nationalist sentiment among the people during India's freedom movement. After Independence, it was accorded the status of the National Song of India, while Jana Gana Mana was adopted as the National Anthem. Through 'Namami Bharatam,' organisers said the 150-year historical journey of Vande Mataram and its contribution to the nation are being commemorated across the country.

Aiming for a National Record

The nationwide initiative has also been listed for record certification by the Asia Book of Records and the India Book of Records for the collective singing of Vande Mataram by the largest number of students and members of the public at multiple locations simultaneously. Both organisations have conveyed their best wishes to Vidya Bharati schools and the 'Namami Bharatam' campaign.

'Namami Bharatam' in Delhi

According to Dr Satish Maheshwari, General Secretary, Vidya Bharati Delhi Prant, more than one lakh students, teachers, parents and citizens at around 300 locations across Delhi will participate in the programme. The major event in Delhi will be held at the PGDAV College Campus, Ring Road, Nehru Nagar, Lajpat Nagar, at 11 am on September 25, with Deshraj Sharma, All India General Secretary, Vidya Bharati, as the chief guest.

Other programmes in Delhi will be held at Mata Leelawanti Saraswati Bal Mandir in Hari Nagar, with Sukhraj Sethia, Chairman, North Zone, Vidya Bharati, as chief guest; Saraswati Bal Mandir in Rajouri Garden, with Dr Satish Maheshwari as chief guest; and Shri Sanatan Dharam Saraswati Bal Mandir in Punjabi Bagh, with Dr Anil Agrawal, Sanghchalak, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Delhi Prant, as chief guest.

Organisers said the initiative would provide a significant opportunity to connect the younger generation with the proud memories of India's freedom struggle, strengthen their connection with Indian culture, and deepen the spirit of national unity. (ANI)

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