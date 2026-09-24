Alexandr Wang's Meme Barrage Around Meta's Muse Draws Dan Ives' Praise: 'A Special One'



Dan Ives, Partner and Senior Managing Director, Tech Analyst at Yorkville, called him“a special one” and“almost the anti” compared to other AI leaders in an interview with CNBC.

Ives told CNBC that Wang's banter on X is also a reflection of Meta's acquisition strategy and its culture, arguing that large tech companies need an entrepreneurial spirit to compete in AI. One X user said on the platform,“Muse is taking over my feed and I'm not afraid.”

Meta Platforms Inc.'s (META) AI chief, Alexandr Wang, took to X with a continuous barrage of meme-heavy posts around the launch of Muse, getting playful with the content and garnering heavy attention from users.

Dan Ives, Partner and Senior Managing Director, Tech Analyst at Yorkville, called him“a special one” and“almost the anti” compared to other AI leaders in an interview with CNBC when the host compared Wang's energy to SpaceX's Elon Musk and noted that he“doesn't seem like an AI overlord who's out here with some scary doomsday story.”

Ives Notes That Wang's Strategy Is A Reflection Of Meta's Culture

Ives told CNBC that Wang's banter on X is also a reflection of Meta's acquisition strategy and its culture, arguing that large tech companies need an entrepreneurial spirit to compete in AI.

He added that the AI revolution is still in its“third inning” and has become an arms race, with the competition between companies such as Amazon and Meta's Muse increasingly resembling a“Game of Thrones” as trillions of dollars are invested in the industry.

Meanwhile, at the Menlo Park developer conference, CEO Mark Zuckerberg also embodied the playful vibe, unveiling the company's VR glasses and new AI agent in a 'Building Is My Love Language' T-shirt.

Wang Goes Feral On X With Muse Posts

Meta's AI chief has not held back from posting the AI agent's various use cases with relevant memes to go with it, drawing viral attention to the product.

In one post, Wang highlighted Muse's video chat feature, saying“it talks back in real time, and you get to prompt exactly how it sounds!” accompanied by a screen recording of a fluffy white dog avatar.

In another post, he showcased Muse's Realtime Avatar alongside Muse Realtime Voice that animates to talk to users.“Everything the model makes is watermarked as AI without adding latency. This is the foundation for realtime, embodied AI across our products,” he said.

The AI chief also took friendly jabs at awkward moments from recent AI meet-ups, sparking a frenzy after posting a now-deleted meme by editing Muse into an India AI Impact Summit photo of OpenAI's Sam Altman and Anthropic's Dario Amodei holding hands, captioning the image“What can't Muse do?”

Indian entrepreneur Ankur Warikoo had responded to the meme on X saying,“You have won the internet today with this.”

Another user said on X,“Muse is taking over my feed and I'm not afraid.”

Meta's Muse And Muse Charm

Meta Muse is a personal AI agent designed to handle everyday tasks such as booking travel, managing emails, finding deals and organizing schedules. It was launched on Sept. 8.

Meanwhile, Zuckerberg revealed the Muse Charm at the latest event. It is a compact, Tamagotchi-style handheld device that provides instant access to Muse through a screen, camera, microphones and fingerprint sensor, without requiring users to unlock their phones.

META Stock: What's Retail Saying?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around META stock was 'bullish' at the time of writing.

One user said,“$META Meta got it right with Muse and this is just the beginning. It's an amazing app and Muse is really engaging.”

Another user said,“$META Muse Charm could be a potential gamechanger for those who want access to Ai without having to wear shades or have to log into their app. Very cool!!!!!!”

META stock has gained more than 14% in 2026.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.