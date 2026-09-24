Tokayev Highlights Special Role Of Kazakhstan's People's Council

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan's Khalyk Kenesi (People's Council) will occupy a special place in the country's political system, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the first session of the Kazakhstan People's Council.

This was announced in a statement published by the press service of the Kazakh president.

Congratulating participants on the opening of the first session, Tokayev described the establishment of the People's Council as an important milestone for Kazakhstan.

“Today is a very important day for our country, which can rightfully be called historic. I do not doubt that the Kazakhstan People's Council, a unique institution with constitutional status, will occupy a special place in the political system of our state,” he said.

According to Tokayev, Kazakhstan is currently undergoing large-scale transformations, with comprehensive reforms being implemented across all areas of public life. He stressed that the reform process would continue.

“We have begun modernizing the system of government in accordance with the requirements of the times. The establishment of the People's Council is convincing evidence of this,” the president said.

He noted that the transformation process began exactly a year ago, when he proposed the creation of a unicameral parliament in his Address to the Nation. The proposal was widely discussed in society, with open debates held across the country and thousands of proposals and ideas put forward by citizens.

“Based on the results of these discussions, the contours of a profound constitutional reform were determined. It is the largest reform in scale over the past 30 years,” Tokayev said.

He noted that Kazakhstan adopted a new Constitution in a nationwide referendum on March 15 this year.

According to the president, the new Constitution is intended to serve as a fundamental document defining the country's path toward an era of prosperity.

“This important historic event attracted great interest from the international community. In today's unstable environment, the adoption of a new Constitution is an extremely rare occurrence in global practice,” Tokayev said.

He added that prominent politicians and experts had described the step as unique.