Weride Recognized On Fortune's 2026 Change The World List As The Only Autonomous Driving Company Honored

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeRide (NASDAQ: WRD, HKEX: 0800), a global leader in autonomous driving technology, has been named to Fortune's Change the World 2026 list as the only autonomous driving company recognized this year. The annual list honors 50 companies worldwide that are creating meaningful social impact through their core business strategies, alongside companies such as Anthropic, BYD, and Alphabet (Google).

This also marks WeRide's third appearance on the prestigious list, following recognitions in 2023 and 2025, and underscores the company's continued commitment to making transportation safer, more accessible, and more efficient through autonomous driving technology.

For Fortune's 12th annual Change the World list, WeRide stood out among approximately 200 companies as a business that delivers measurable social impact, business results, and innovation. More specifically, WeRide was recognized for its efforts to address one of society's most persistent challenges: transportation safety. Human error remains a leading cause of road accidents worldwide, while aging populations and driver shortages continue to put pressure on transportation systems in markets around the globe. By deploying autonomous driving technology at commercial scale, WeRide is helping improve transportation safety while expanding safe, accessible, and sustainable mobility at global scale.

Today, WeRide operates one of the world's largest autonomous driving fleets, with approximately 3,400 autonomous vehicles globally, including more than 1,800 Robotaxis, across 13 countries and over 60 cities. The company has successfully commercialized autonomous mobility services across Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, demonstrating how autonomous driving can create lasting social impact while operating as a sustainable business.

Throughout 2026, WeRide continued expanding its global Robotaxi operations. In Europe, the company received Spain 's first national permit for Level 4 autonomous passenger vehicles to operate on public roads together with Ube with commercial operations expected to begin by the end of 2026. WeRide also received Europe's first fully driverless Robotaxi operational permit in Switzerland, and will be launching a public passenger service in the Furttal region in the near future. This service is part of the Intelligent Automated Mobility (iamo) pilot project, alongside Swiss Transit Lab, SBB and the Cantons of Zurich and Aargau. In Denmark, WeRide partnered with GreenMobility to pursue the country's first commercial autonomous mobility deployment, subject to regulatory approvals, with a plan to launch public service with the GXR in the first half of 2027.

Similarly, in Asia, WeRide continued improving the efficiency and accessibility of autonomous transportation. In China, peak daily orders per vehicle reached 28 while average daily rides per vehicle increased by 24% quarter-on-quarter to over 21 rides in Guangzhou, supporting 24/7 commercial operations across multiple districts. In Singapore, WeRide launched Singapore's first autonomous public ride service in Punggol in March this year together with Grab, accumulating over 110,000 kilometres of autonomous mileage on Singapore's roads, and served more than 12,000 unique riders as of 15 September 2026.

This expansion in WeRide's global deployment footprint reflects its commitment to bringing positive social impact by improving road safety through autonomous driving technology. In doing so, the company's business momentum has also accelerated significantly. In the first half of 2026, WeRide reported revenue of US$51.0 million, representing 73% year-over-year growth, while second-quarter revenue reached US$34.2 million, up 82% year-over-year. Overseas revenue increased 154% year-over-year during the first half of the year, highlighting strong demand for WeRide's autonomous driving solutions in international markets.

At the same time, WeRide has continued to advance innovation in Physical AI. In 2026, WeRide launched WeRide WITT, its Physical AI cognitive foundation model, to help autonomous systems better understand and learn from complex real-world environments, and WeRide GENESIS, its proprietary general-purpose simulation model. Together, these models create a Physical AI flywheel to accelerate autonomous driving development and commercialization.

WeRide's L2++ and L3 intelligent driving business also continued to advance, bringing safe intelligent driving technologies to everyday drivers. During the second quarter of 2026, the company delivered approximately 30,000 units of WRD 3.0, its one-stage end-to-end L2++/L3 solution, and secured production design wins for more than 30 vehicle models, expanding the commercial adoption of its autonomous driving technologies.

Looking ahead, WeRide will continue advancing autonomous driving technologies that deliver both commercial value and meaningful social impact, helping create a future where safe, reliable, and accessible transportation is available to more communities worldwide.

About WeRide

WeRide is a global leader and a first mover in the autonomous driving industry, as well as the first publicly traded Robotaxi company. Our autonomous vehicles have been deployed in over 60 cities across 13 countries. We are also the first and only technology company whose products have received autonomous driving permits in nine markets: China, the UAE, Singapore, France, Switzerland, Saudi Arabia, Belgium, Spain, and the US. Empowered by the smart, versatile, cost-effective, and highly adaptable WeRide One platform, WeRide provides autonomous driving products and services from L2 to L4, addressing transportation needs in the mobility, logistics, and sanitation industries. WeRide was named to Fortune's Change the World lists in 2023, 2025, and 2026, and to the Fortune Future 50 list in 2025.

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In the, WeRide achieved fully driverless Robotaxi operations in both