Tyrannus Foundation Announces AI Film Summit Los Angeles 2026 With Global Creator and Industry Program

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, CA, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyrannus Foundation today announced the program details, speaker lineup and industry-focused sessions for, taking place on October 24, 2026, at City Club Los Angeles.

The event will bring together filmmakers, producers, technology professionals, investors, legal experts and entertainment industry leaders to discuss the development of AI filmmaking, including production workflows, career opportunities, funding models, distribution strategies and intellectual property considerations.

The Summit follows the inaugural year of the Tyrannus Angel Awards, which received 633 submissions from creators across more than 80 countries. The organization said the submissions demonstrate growing global participation in AI-assisted filmmaking and the increasing interest among creators in exploring new production technologies.

AI Film Summit Focuses on Emerging Film Industry Opportunities

The 2026 Summit will explore four key areas shaping the development of AI filmmaking:

MAKE IT - AI Filmmaking: From Experiment to Production

This session will examine AI-assisted production workflows, visual consistency, directing approaches and the transition from experimental projects to professional filmmaking.

BUILD A CAREER - The New AI Filmmaker: Skills, Roles and Industry Opportunity

Industry participants will discuss emerging creative roles, technical skills and potential career pathways as AI tools become part of modern production processes.

SELL IT - Funding, Distribution and Monetization

The session will focus on financing models, commercial partnerships, distribution opportunities and approaches for bringing AI-generated projects to audiences.

OWN IT - Intellectual Property, Rights and Ownership

Legal and industry experts will discuss copyright, licensing, digital likeness, consent and intellectual property considerations connected to AI-generated content.

Speaker Lineup Brings Film, Technology and Legal Perspectives

The announced speakers include professionals from entertainment, technology, business and law, reflecting the multidisciplinary nature of AI filmmaking.

Featured speakers include:



Davy Liu - Former Disney Animator and Founder of Kendu Films

Lara Samms - Production Manager, AI & Emerging Tech

David Johnson - Producer, President of Taiwan IP Associates and CEO of Dominant Culture

Hideaki Kuo - Co-Founder and President of Aiscenix and Movie Investor

William Michael Harlam - International Producer · Founder & CEO, Facebank Global

Rui Guo - Visiting Scholar at Harvard Law School and AI Ethics Lead

Charles H. Joslain - Co-Founder of VFX Los Angeles and Root ai Mark Cheng - Director and Cinematic Artist, Former Nickelodeon Executive

Additional speakers from film, technology, business and legal sectors are expected to be announced.









Tyrannus Angel Awards Expands AI Film Creator Network

The AI Film Summit follows the first-year launch of the Tyrannus Angel Awards, an international AI film competition created to recognize emerging creators working with artificial intelligence and cinematic storytelling.

The awards program received submissions from creators across more than 80 countries, highlighting participation from filmmakers exploring AI-assisted production methods.

The Summit will feature selected work from the awards through a Tyrannus Angel Awards Spotlight, along with a Creator Lab, Screening Room, and Industry Exchange designed to connect creators with entertainment and technology professionals.

Sisi Hollywood Partnership Extends Event Coverage

Tyrannus Foundation has also partnered with Sisi Hollywood to produce coverage surrounding AI Film Summit Los Angeles 2026.

The collaboration will focus on capturing conversations, speakers and creator perspectives from the event for additional media distribution following the Summit.

Founded and hosted by television personality Sisi Cao, an international media personality and television host, Sisi Hollywood focuses on entertainment, culture and cross-cultural storytelling.









Event Details

AI Film Summit Los Angeles 2026

Date: Saturday, October 24, 2026

Time: 1:00 PM–7:00 PM

Location: City Club Los Angeles

Los Angeles, California

Ticket options include:



General Admission - $159

Final Release - $179 Industry Pass - $249

Tickets include access to industry sessions, Creator Lab, Screening Room, Tyrannus Angel Awards Spotlight, Industry Exchange, curated food and hosted drinks.

For tickets and event information, users can visit:

About Tyrannus Foundation

Tyrannus Foundation develops initiatives at the intersection of storytelling, emerging technology, education and cultural impact. Through programs including the Tyrannus Angel Awards and AI Film Summit Los Angeles, the organization focuses on supporting creators, encouraging innovation and connecting emerging talent with industry professionals.









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Tyrannus Foundation Announces AI Film Summit Los Angeles 2026 With Global Creator and Industry Program

CONTACT: Tyrannus Foundation...