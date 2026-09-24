Deepfake Detection Market Expands As Synthetic-Media Fraud And Voice Cloning Increase Enterprise Security Demand

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Deepfake Detection Market is projected to reach USD 12,140.7 million by 2035 at a 29.5% CAGR, while the U.S. market is projected to reach approximately USD 3,558.88 million at a 27.8% CAGR, as synthetic-media fraud increases demand for multimodal detection.

Austin, United States, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Deepfake Detection Market

The U.S. Deepfake Detection Market was valued at approximately USD 306.2 million in 2025 and is projected to reach approximately USD 3,558.88 million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 27.8% during 2026–2035. Growth is being supported by rising demand from BFSI, media platforms and government agencies, alongside increasing adoption of multimodal detection for digital onboarding, contact-center security, video conferencing and content authentication.

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Why this Market is Gaining Attention in 2026

AI-Generated Fraud is Increasing Enterprise Security Requirements

The deepfake detection opportunity is increasingly connected to fraud prevention rather than content moderation alone. Low-cost voice cloning and synthetic-video tools are enabling attackers to impersonate executives, customers and public officials with increasing realism.

Banks, insurers, contact centers and digital platforms are consequently integrating deepfake detection into identity verification, transaction monitoring and communication-security workflows, turning synthetic-media detection into a broader enterprise cybersecurity requirement.

Multimodal Detection is Creating a Parallel Opportunity for Security Providers

Modern deepfake attacks increasingly combine manipulated video, cloned voice, fabricated images and synthetic text within a single fraud campaign. Detection platforms are therefore moving toward multimodal analysis capable of evaluating multiple signals simultaneously.

This creates opportunities for vendors combining video forensics, voice biometrics, liveness detection and behavioral signals into unified detection frameworks that can support real-time enterprise security workflows.

Regulation and Content Provenance Expand the Detection Opportunity

The opportunity is also extending through emerging regulation and content-authentication requirements. Transparency obligations for AI-generated media and takedown requirements are increasing pressure on organizations to verify synthetic content and maintain compliant review workflows.

Growing interest in content provenance, digital watermarking and origin verification is consequently broadening the market beyond artifact-based deepfake detection toward end-to-end media authenticity infrastructure.

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Commercial Findings from the Deepfake Detection Market

By Offering, Software/APIs Dominated and Services are the Fastest Growing: Software/APIs accounted for approximately 73.60% of the market in 2025, due to scalable integration into onboarding, digital content, social media and enterprise communication workflows. The services segment is estimated to witness the highest growth in CAGR of 33.80% during 2026–2035, since enterprises demand system integration, model customization, and managed detection and forensic investigation assistance.

By Modality, Video Dominated and Audio/Voice is the Fastest Growing: The video segment accounted for about 39.20% of the market share in 2025 due to growing risks associated with the manipulation of visuals in organizations, social media, and government. The audio/voice segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 34.60% owing to rising voice cloning threats in banks, insurance, contact centers, and executive impersonation.

By Deployment, Cloud Dominated and On-Premises is the Fastest Growing: The cloud mode takes up around 71.40% of the market share in 2025 as a result of scalability, APIs, and constant updating of the models for detection. The on-premises mode will witness the fastest growth at a CAGR of 31.90% in the period from 2026 to 2035 due to the requirement of air-gapped deployments.

By Application, Identity Verification & KYC Dominated and Election/Disinformation Defense is the Fastest Growing: Share for Identity Verification & KYC stood at around 29.80% of the market share in 2025 owing to rising digitization and need for fraud prevention. The Election/Disinformation Defense is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 36.20%, owing to the synthetic political content and election security needs.

By End-Use Industry, BFSI Dominated and Government & Defense is the Fastest Growing: The BFSI industry is anticipated to have 27.90% market share in 2025 caused by the rising trend of account takeover, synthetic identity, and voice cloning frauds. The government and defense vertical will exhibit the highest CAGR of 34.90% driven by various factors associated with national security, elections, and disinformation.

Regional Cybersecurity and Digital Identity Investment is Reshaping Deepfake Detection Demand: North America gained a market share of approximately 39.60% in 2025 due to technology vendors, finance institutions, cloud computing companies and demands from government agencies. Asia Pacific is expected to achieve a growth rate of around 34.80% CAGR from 2026 to 2035 as a result of digital payments, authentication, elections security and digital transformation.

Who Should be Watching the Deepfake Detection Market?

The market is increasingly relevant across the broader digital-trust ecosystem, including:

Banks and Financial Institutions → Identity Verification Providers → Social Platforms → Media Companies → Contact Centers → Government Agencies → Defense Organizations → Cybersecurity Vendors → Digital-Payment Providers

For detection vendors, the opportunity extends beyond identifying manipulated media. Competitive positioning increasingly depends on multimodal accuracy, real-time performance, API integration, voice and facial biometrics, provenance verification, model adaptability and deployment flexibility across cloud and sovereign environments.

Enterprise Security and Synthetic-Media Defense Shape the 2026 Market

As deepfake threats move deeper into enterprise fraud and identity workflows, security providers are expanding dedicated detection and verification capabilities.



In November 2025, Doppel raised USD 70 million in Series C funding, valuing the deepfake and social-engineering defense company at USD 600 million. In August 2026, Deel acquired deepfake-security startup Clarity in a USD 40–50 million transaction to integrate identity-verification and deepfake-detection technology into its global workforce platform.

Market Challenge: Maintaining Detection Accuracy as Generative AI Evolves

Deepfake detection platforms face a continuing technological arms race as generative-AI models evolve faster than detection systems can always be retrained and validated. New generation techniques can temporarily reduce detection effectiveness and require continuous model updates.

False-positive and false-negative outcomes create additional risk in sensitive applications such as financial fraud, legal evidence, identity verification and regulatory compliance. As a result, vendors are increasingly competing on detection accuracy, model-update speed, multimodal analysis and reliability across rapidly changing synthetic-media techniques.

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Key Players in the Market :



Reality Defender, Inc.

Pindrop Security, Inc.

Sensity AI

Hive AI, Inc.

DuckDuckGoose AI

Resemble AI, Inc.

Truepic Inc.

Intel Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

McAfee Corp.

Onfido Ltd. (an Entrust company)

iProov Ltd.

Veriff OÜ

Jumio Corporation

BioCatch Ltd.

1Kosmos Inc.

Blackbird.AI Attestiv Inc.

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