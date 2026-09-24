HONG KONG, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- FAKUMA 2026 will provide a plastics-processing setting for evaluating liquid silicone rubber and liquid injection molding technologies. Hongrita is listed as an exhibitor at the Friedrichshafen event in Hall A5, Stand A5-5218. Its Leading Liquid Injection Molding Manufacturer from China positioning is supported by LSR/LIM molds, an in-house-developed valve cold-runner system, high-cavitation silicone tooling, and equipment integration. Hongrita's participation record extends back to 2014. The exhibition context supports technical discussion, while project capability still requires part-specific evaluation.FAKUMA 2026 Frames LSR/LIM within Plastics ProcessingFAKUMA 2026 will place LSR/LIM manufacturing within broader plastics-processing discussions covering injection molding, extrusion, tools, materials, process engineering, and services. The event will be held from October 12 to 16, 2026, at Messe Friedrichshafen. This context is relevant to supplier evaluation because it connects process capability with manufacturing efficiency and production control.Hongrita has participated in FAKUMA continuously since 2014 and is listed for FAKUMA 2026. That history shows continued engagement with the plastics-processing market rather than a one-time exhibition appearance. It does not, however, replace verification of tooling, process, and production requirements for a specific LIM project.For a sourcing team, the FAKUMA context is useful when digitalization and decarbonization are translated into project questions. Buyers can ask Hongrita how tooling, material use, process control, and production management are organized for the proposed LIM component. The exhibition theme does not prove those outcomes, but it provides a relevant framework for evaluating whether the mold and production cell are designed as one controlled process.LIM Process Control Balances Precision, Flash and CycleLiquid injection molding (LIM) covers liquid silicone rubber (LSR) molding, and Hongrita's capability in this process family is described through four practical dimensions: high precision, reduced flash and waste, shorter cycle times, and consistent quality. These dimensions give buyers a more concrete basis for evaluating a LIM manufacturer than a general supplier claim. Actual performance still depends on part geometry, material, mold design, and validation conditions.Hongrita also lists multi-component and overmolding capabilities within its LSR/LIM scope, extending the process beyond single-material silicone parts to projects involving silicone interfaces with other materials. The four published dimensions should be reviewed together, because improving one parameter can affect other project decisions. Hongrita can relate precision, flash control, material use, cycle expectations, and quality consistency to the selected LSR, part geometry, cavity concept, and demolding method, giving buyers a basis for defining priorities and acceptance criteria.Valve Cold Runners Support High-Cavitation Silicone ToolingHongrita uses an in-house-developed valve cold-runner system for LSR molds. The system was developed to create very complex LSR parts with much finer details and tighter tolerances, and it supports controlled material delivery across high-cavitation and multi-material tooling configurations. Its suitability must still be assessed against the gate design, geometry, and demolding needs of the specific part.Hongrita's tooling scope includes high-cavitation LSR, two-component LSR/LSR, and LSR/thermoplastic configurations, providing a documented foundation for comparing material combinations and mold architectures. High-cavitation and multi-material tooling require the delivery concept to work across all intended cavities and interfaces, so gate design, cavity balance, curing behavior, and demolding remain project-specific engineering topics. Buyers should evaluate the runner system as part of the complete mold concept rather than as a standalone feature.Published LSR Tools Expose Cavitation and Demolding DetailsHongrita's LSR Harness Plug example uses 64 cavities, LSR hardness 40, and a 20-second cycle. The documented tooling combines automatic and ejection-system demoulding with a no-flash configuration, and the part is a sealing grommet that fixes and protects wire harnesses in automotive, electronics, and home-appliance applications. These figures describe one published mold example and should not be applied as standard performance values for unrelated projects.Hongrita's 2K LSR Pacifier Mold example uses 4+4 cavities, an LSR+LSR material combination, and a 45-second cycle. The example shows how two silicone components can be configured within one mold. Project teams can use the data as a reference point while separately validating their own cavity balance, cycle target, and demolding conditions.The Harness Plug and Pacifier Mold examples provide two different reference points: one emphasizes high cavitation and automatic ejection, the other a two-component LSR configuration. Hongrita can explain which elements transfer to a new part and which must be redesigned. Buyers should compare the examples with their own hardness, cavity, cycle, flash, and demolding requirements before requesting a mold specification.Integrated Cells Coordinate Molding and In-Process DetectionHongrita's equipment-integration scope combines patented molds, customized molding machines, turntables, self-developed supporting equipment, and detection and control systems. This allows a LIM cell to be configured around the motion and process requirements of a specific mold, integrating machines and auxiliary devices into one molding solution. The equipment plan still needs to be defined for each project.Detection systems, control systems, and management software allow Hongrita to connect anomaly identification, process actions, and production management within the same manufacturing environment, creating a continuous feedback loop between molding and quality response. An integrated LIM cell is most valuable when equipment actions and quality responses are defined in the same process plan. Hongrita can specify the roles of the molding machine, turntable, supporting equipment, detection systems, controls, and management software, while project teams review where information is generated, how deviations are handled, and which acceptance checks remain outside the automated sequence.FAKUMA 2026 Discussions Can Start from Verified LSR MilestonesHongrita's company history records the successful development of liquid silicone rubber mould and injection technology as an early milestone in its LSR capability. This milestone provides historical context for its current LIM work. The relevance to a new project should be assessed through present tooling, process, and validation evidence.The historical milestones should lead into current evidence. Hongrita's LSR development record, continued FAKUMA participation, and 2022 qualification provide background, while its current equipment integration connects patented molds, customized machines, turntables, and control systems into efficient molding solutions. A new program still requires present mold-design review, material confirmation, process planning, inspection criteria, and production-cell definition. This keeps the manufacturer positioning connected to current engineering responsibilities rather than relying on the age of the capability alone.Hongrita also records a Shenzhen Specialised and New SMEs designation in 2022. Together with its FAKUMA participation and LSR development history, this provides company-level context for further technical discussion. Project teams can then define materials, cavity targets, demolding, and production-cell requirements for a specific LIM program. For more details on manufacturing capabilities, visit .

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China's Leading LSR Molding Manufacturer | Hongrita at FAKUMA News Provided By Globalso September 24, 2026, 06:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Manufacturing, Technology



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