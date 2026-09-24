TFSF Ventures FZ LLC

Every client now runs one current generation, not the version they launched on - owned outright under Ghost Architecture, across 21 verticals.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Labarna AI today announced that every client is now running on a single, current generation of its agentic platform, standardizing all client deployments on the same coordinated-agent architecture. The change applies across the firm's full library of industry systems - from SiteFrame in construction to platforms for hospitality, security, manufacturing, finance, legal, and lending - and across all 21 industry verticals Labarna AI supports.

The announcement addresses a structural problem the company has documented in its own recent research: the accumulation of AI agents built at different times, on different foundations, that gradually drift apart. In earlier analyses, Labarna AI described how this fragmentation - often called agent sprawl - compounds cost and operational risk inside large organizations, as teams maintain overlapping tools, reconcile inconsistent behavior, and absorb the remediation burden of systems that were never designed to work as one. Standardizing every client on a single current generation is the firm's direct answer: rather than leaving each client on the version it happened to launch on, every deployment now runs the newest coordinated agents on one shared foundation.

For clients, the practical effect is consistency. An organization running agents across several departments - intake in one, coordination in another, compliance in a third - now runs them all on the same generation, with the same underlying behavior, monitoring, and upgrade path. New capabilities reach every deployment at once, and the divergence that accumulates when systems are built piecemeal is removed by design.

The current generation carries the full breadth of the Labarna AI platform. It spans 21 industry verticals and connects to more than 80 external systems, giving agents the reach to operate inside the tools a business already uses. It includes 93 payment connectors and an agent-to-agent transaction layer covered by three pending U.S. patents across 47 claims - infrastructure built for autonomous operations that move real money under control. And it carries the company's protocol stack for governed autonomy: REAP for agent-to-agent payments, SLPI, and ADRE for autonomous dispute resolution, alongside AI Search Citation Optimization (AISCO ), which works to make a client's business the answer surfaced across the major AI answer engines.

"Enterprises don't slow down because AI is hard. They slow down because their agents were built in different years on different foundations. One current generation, owned by the client, is how that stops," said S. Foster, Founder & CEO, TFSF Ventures.

Ownership remains the defining condition. Every Labarna AI deployment ships under Ghost Architecture, in which the client owns the source code, the agents, and the data outright, with no subscription lock-in, and reaches production within 30 days. Moving to the current generation does not change that: clients own the generation they run, and operate it on their own terms.

That ownership model is what makes standardization possible without lock-in. Because each client holds its own deployment, upgrading the generation is a change the client controls rather than a vendor-imposed migration - the newest architecture, delivered into systems the client already owns.

"The point of a current generation isn't novelty. It's that the newest agents do the work, on infrastructure the client owns, in every industry we serve," said S. Foster.

The rollout reaches every existing Labarna AI client and applies to all new deployments across the firm's 21 supported verticals.

About Labarna: Labarna is the sovereign production intelligence platform built and operated by TFSF Ventures FZ-LLC, serving clients globally from its headquarters in Dubai - delivering owned systems, autonomous operations and intelligence that compounds. Every deployment ships under Ghost Architecture: the client owns the source code, the agents and the data. Learn more at .

About TFSF Ventures: TFSF Ventures FZ-LLC is the corporate parent of Labarna, licensed by the Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ License No. 47013955), United Arab Emirates, with its corporate home at Iris Bay Tower, Business Bay, Dubai. It serves as the holding and governance entity behind the platform.

Aisha Amin

TFSF Ventures FZ, LLC

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Labarna AI Standardizes Every Client on One Current Platform Generation to Curb AI Agent Sprawl News Provided By TFSF Ventures FZ, LLC September 24, 2026, 06:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, IT Industry, Law, Technology



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