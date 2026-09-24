Stop Mad Donald's Iran War: Open Letter To The US Congress

MENAFN - Asia Times) Dear Members of Congress,

In truly deranged remarks to world leaders at the UN, Donald Trump declared that“I have a big decision to make,” whether to negotiate a deal with Iran or instead to“annihilate the Islamic Republic” and drive Iran“into hell with no chance of survival.”

He posed it as his personal choice. The fact that the American people are dead set against Trump's war means nothing. And as for the voters, he added that he gives“absolutely no credence” to the coming midterm elections in deciding on his actions and on Iran's fate.

Nothing binds this President. He is not bound by law, the Constitution, the UN Charter, or public opinion at home and abroad. When asked at the start of the year whether he has any limits on his power, he said “Yeah, there is one thing. My own morality. My own mind. It's the only thing that can stop me.”

Trump opened his speech with the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, hailing America's freedom. The fact is that Trump's authoritarianism far outdoes that of King George III, against whom the colonies rebelled.

Among the founders' indictments of Mad King George was that“He has affected to render the Military independent of and superior to the Civil power.” Yet our own mad king has decided that the survival of a whole civilization is in his hands alone.

Trump is emboldened in his contempt for Congress because the Republican members of Congress have abdicated their constitutional responsibilities, terrified of their own president, and forsaking their constituents for campaign lucre from AIPAC and the military-industrial complex.

The Constitution is unambiguous regarding Congress's responsibility. Article I, Section 8 assigns Congress, not the President, the sole power to declare war. That is not a choice or an option. The Constitution doesn't say that Congress can play dead and let the President declare war. The Framers made this choice deliberately, because they were explicitly rejecting the power of a king to take the nation to war.