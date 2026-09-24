Three TN Police Officers Summoned Over Closure Of Granite Baron Veeramani's POCSO Case

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Sep 24 (IANS) The Central Crime Branch (CCB) has summoned three police officers who handled an earlier investigation into a child sexual abuse case against Gem Granites businessman R Veeramani, seeking an explanation for the decision to close the case after a complaint was filed last October.

Assistant Commissioner Yasmin, who served in the anti-vice unit, and inspectors Mahesh Kumar and Rajalakshmi have been asked to appear for questioning.

Investigators are expected to examine how the complaint was assessed, what evidence was collected and why the previous team submitted a closure report.

Veeramani was arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act over allegations of sexually abusing minors and was lodged in Puzhal prison.

Police also arrested Shanthi and her husband, Mahendra Simhan, on allegations that they facilitated the abuse.

Veeramani's former aide Ganesan has been arrested and remanded in custody.

The summons mark a further stage in an investigation that reopened after judicial scrutiny of the initial police findings.

A complaint against Veeramani was registered in October 2025, but the police subsequently sought to close the matter.

The court declined to accept that conclusion and directed a fresh investigation. The renewed enquiry led to the arrests and has now turned to the conduct of the officers who dealt with the original complaint.

Investigators are also examining allegations concerning Veeramani's conduct over a much longer period. Claims that the abuse began as early as 2003 and continued for about 23 years, remain allegations under investigation; the duration and details have not been established by a court.

Police have not publicly set out how many alleged victims or incidents are covered by those claims.

The officers' questioning could clarify whether investigators overlooked material evidence, failed to pursue relevant leads or had grounds for recommending closure.

Being summoned for questioning does not, by itself, establish misconduct by any of the three officers.

No findings against those officers have been announced. The case has drawn attention because the court's refusal to accept the closure report changed the course of the investigation.

The CCB will have to establish both the facts behind the allegations against Veeramani and the reasons the earlier enquiry ended as it did.

Those arrested face allegations at this stage, and the case remains subject to investigation and court proceedings.

-IANS

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